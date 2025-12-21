We Tried 8 Ways To Make Broccoli, Here's How They Ranked

All personal controversy about the enjoyability of broccoli aside, this cruciferous crusader turns out to be one of the most flexible vegetables in the crisper drawer. Not only does it deliver a boatload of micro nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, it does so by becoming a willing partner in a slew of global dishes. The only thing more varied than the recipes that feature broccoli in some form is the number of methods you can use to prepare it.

Maybe you've only encountered broccoli as a dried-out option on a store-bought vegetable tray or as a soggy side dish steamed within an inch of its life. That only means you have a whole world of broccoli cooking techniques awaiting you to help you incorporate more fiber into your diet using broccoli recipes the whole family will eat up.

To get a handle on which of the various ways there are to cook broccoli and find out which one steals the show, I grabbed a few heads from the produce section and did some kitchen science to track the results. Will pan-roasting top sautéing as the trickiest technique to get fantastic flavor from your broccoli, or is hauling out the air fryer for the task your best bet? Let's get cooking and see what happens.