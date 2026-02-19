Closed By The Pandemic, This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Is Making A Comeback

No restaurant concept was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic more than all-you-can-eat buffets. Self-served food and shared serving utensils simply were not safe, and many buffets shut down permanently. Sweet Tomatoes (known as Souplantation in California) was among the restaurants that went out of business due to the pandemic. It reemerged with a single location in Tucson, Arizona, in 2024. In 2026, another will open.

Sweet Tomatoes/Souplantation was liquidated in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in 2020. However, operating company ST Three LLC purchased the intellectual property rights to the business. This means that the acquisition group may use the business' designs, trademarks, and trade secrets. The newest location is set to open in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Tucson location has had a good two years: It currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps, with nearly 4,000 reviews. And if you were afraid that the chain's iconic salad bar would not come back, rest assured that customers are raving about how great the new one is.