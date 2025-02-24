Once-Popular Chain Restaurant Salad Bars That Sadly Disappeared
If you have a big crowd with big opinions and big appetites to please, nothing quite beats an all-you-can-eat dining experience. There is typically something for everyone at a buffet — even those who prefer the lighter (and many times healthier) options found on a robust salad bar. With all of that choice, the only limit is the size of your appetite.
Many of us will have fond memories of bellying up at chain restaurant buffets and salad bars, and while there has been a resurgence in buffet dining in recent times, there are also plenty of once-popular chain restaurant buffets that have now disappeared completely. Changing times and tastes, mixed in with the global COVID-19 pandemic caused many fan-favorites to ultimately fail the test of time. Perfecting the art of mass-producing high quality food — in other words, giving diners both quantity and quality — isn't easy, so it is no wonder that many restaurants have shuttered permanently, scaled back significantly, or sadly removed their salad bars for good.
Perhaps putting it back out into the universe could bring some of these back. That remains to be seen, but for now, join us for a stroll down memory lane as we take a look at once-popular chain restaurant salad bars that have sadly disappeared.
Sweet Tomatoes / Souplantation
Sweet Tomatoes (or Souplantation if you are a Californian) is probably a restaurant you have dined at or at least heard about if you are big on salad bars. What started as one self-serve, healthy food-forward Souplantation restaurant in San Diego in the late 1970s grew into an accompanying concept called Sweet Tomatoes. Complete with a 50-foot-long salad bar, Sweet Tomatoes diners got to load up their plates with farm-to-table soups, salads, fresh fruits and vegetables, along with pasta, baked potatoes, cheesy focaccia bread and even baked goods like their famous muffins. So there were some "not as healthy" but deliciously decadent options to splurge on as well as some great, healthy picks.
At its height, Sweet Tomatoes had more than 100 locations in 15 states. However, the self-serve option ultimately ended up being its demise during the pandemic. The buffet chain shut down permanently in March 2020 and filed for bankruptcy two months later. However, there may be good news on the horizon for the Sweet Tomatoes fans. With new owners at the helm, a Sweet Tomatoes location reopened in April 2024 in Tucson, Arizona, to much success. A similar concept restaurant called Soup n' Fresh opened in a former location in Rancho Cucamonga, California that reportedly had huge lines. Though the Tucson location is the only one listed on their website, there are rumors that more Sweet Tomatoes may be coming, with leadership forming an expansion plan. We will keep closely following Sweet Tomatoes' social media channels with bated breath.
Fresh Choice
Another healthy-food-forward buffet chain out of California that skyrocketed to popularity in the late '80s and early '90s was Fresh Choice. Fresh Choice also used the self-serve option, allowing diners to choose from a salad bar of more than 40 ingredients with sustainable, organic produce. Soup, pasta, desserts and baked goods like muffins were also available for the picking, but not much heavy protein like meats were found, diversifying it from other buffet-style eateries of its time.
At its peak in the late '90s, Fresh Choice had 48 restaurants and expanded into Seattle and Dallas markets, but was primarily popular in the Bay Area. After the recession hit in the 2000s, Fresh Choice fell on hard times, falling out of favor with the younger, wealthier clientele. Finally, in 2012, Fresh Choice filed for bankruptcy and eventually closed all but two locations to operate a new "sandwiches and salads by the pound" concept that ultimately failed. One "Fresh Choice" is technically open by name in Gilroy, California, but is under private ownership.
Wendy's SuperBar
When you think fast food like Wendy's, a salad bar probably isn't your first thought. But Wendy's did have a salad bar, called the SuperBar, in the late '80s that packed a punch for its low-price (roughly $4 for adults and $3 for kids). Diners got the full all-you-can-eat, self-serve buffet experience in three sections: pasta with two sauces called "Pasta Pasta," a loaded taco bar called "Mexican Fiesta" and salad bar/dessert combination called the "Garden Spot" that included fresh fruit and a choice of pudding. While there were no burgers on the buffet, the restaurant leveraged the ingredients it already had to repurpose for these dishes. Hamburger meat was the base for the pasta sauce, taco filling and chili, and you could find the buns as garlic bread.
The SuperBar was open for both lunch and dinner, but not every Wendy's location had one. For the locations that were lucky enough to have a SuperBar, it's safe to say that it was a big hit. In fact, the SuperBar's popularity and constant upkeep ultimately caused the restaurant to scale it back to make it more cost-effective. First, the pasta and taco stations disappeared in the late '90s, with the salad bar following by the mid-2000s. Now, the SuperBar is a fond memory of a fast food joint that invited customers an enjoyable, plentiful dine-in experience.
Sizzler
Sizzler is one of the longer standing buffet chains, opening in 1958 in Culver City, California as the Sizzler Family Restaurant. Sizzler added its iconic salad bar in the 1970s, as it combined a sit-down steakhouse experience with a self-service "buffet court." It rebranded into the buffet we know it as now in the 1990s. The large salad bar that allowed unlimited visits was a big draw with its multiple soups, taco bar and sundae bar, but customers also loved the option of ordering steaks and cheese toast. That move to buffet-style ended up being less than ideal for the company, leading to multiple bankruptcy filings (the most recent in 2020 during the pandemic). Sizzler had 270 restaurants at its peak, but now has less than 100 mostly in the Western United States.
Good news is on the horizon for Sizzler fans, however, as the company works to capitalize on memories and prepares for new growth. The chain released a new commercial as an homage to its late '80s heyday and rebranding effort while working on remodeling its existing locations in California. Menu changes are rumored, but the salad bar isn't expected to go anywhere.
Beefsteak Charlie's
While it may seem like the West Coast started the salad bar frenzy, the East Coast had some big buffet institutions, too. Beefsteak Charlie's got its start in New York City in 1976, eventually expanding to the establishment remembered by many for its all-you-can-eat salad bar that included pre-peeled shrimp. There were also other themed all-you-can-eat nights featuring specific foods on special. If the unlimited salad bar wasn't a big enough draw, the chain offered unlimited beer, sangria and wine, as well as entertainment options depending on the location. It also had memorable commercials featuring characters "Beefsteak Charlie" and "Beefsteak Chuck."
The chain grew to 68 locations mostly in the Tri-State area. An acquisition and merger in the late 1980s, coupled with growing competition in the buffet-space, led to a gradual closing of restaurants and eventually a bankruptcy filing. The final two "Beefsteak Charlie's" locations closed in the early 2000s.
Old Country Buffet
This popular buffet chain had a huge number of locations with more than 600 nationwide, but closed in 2021 after slowly dwindling its number of restaurants. Old Country Buffet was owned by a parent company that also included sister restaurants Hometown Buffet and Ryan's. Known for its affordability, the restaurant chain was particularly big with families. The expansive salad bar – easily one of the most missed Old Country Buffet offerings – had customers pick a base from mixed greens, spinach and romaine lettuce, then offering customization options for fresh vegetables. Proteins like chicken, ham and bacon were also available, and plentiful dressing options. In addition to salads, Old Country Buffet's soup station was popular with choices like corn chowder, potato, chicken noodle, and cream of broccoli. Customers also raved about the cheese biscuits.
The restaurant wasn't without its problems, filing for bankruptcy three times. The pandemic ended up being the final nail in the coffin, and the parent company Fresh Acquisitions filed for bankruptcy. The IP for Old Country Buffet was bought by another company BBQ Holdings Inc., but since then, no plans have surfaced about reviving the once-popular buffet restaurant.
Pizza Hut buffets
Pizza Hut has long been a part of the pizza game from it's initial beginnings in counter service to delivery. With roots starting way back in 1958 out of Kansas, many remember Pizza Hut for its iconic red roof restaurants. The Pizza Hut buffet came around in the late '70s, complete with a large selection of pizzas, pastas, melts, wings, bread sticks and a salad bar with plentiful toppings and dressing choices.
Over time, Pizza Hut locations offering the buffet began dwindling, with COVID-19 restrictions shuttering many remaining dine-in locations. But rumors have started circulating that the buffet is back (at some select locations) for lunch, reportedly in Hawaii, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Toronto. One Pizza Hut in Hartselle, Alabama, posted on social media they were offering the lunch buffet for $9.99 in 2023. Don't immediately run out to the nearest Pizza Hut though, as you'll want to contact your local hut directly about buffet availability. Pizza Hut buffets are still available outside of the United States, growing in popularity in Brazil and Australia.
Steak and Ale
Steak and Ale was truly known for its salad bar. Some even say that Norman Brinker, the originator of the Steak and Ale chain, was the creator of the salad bar. The first Steak and Ale opened in Dallas in 1966, bringing casual dining with a British flair and a salad bar to the American dining scene. The salad bar allowed patrons to serve themselves with as many trips as they wanted while the waiter got their order in, saving time and grumpy, hungry customers. The salad bar contained a plethora of fresh produce, toppings, and in-house made salad dressings. Even some salads like potato or macaroni salads were found at the salad bar.
At its peak, Steak and Ale had more than 200 outlets in the mid-1980s/early 1990s, not including its sister restaurant operation, Bennigan's. They were hugely successful for a time, but you might be wondering whatever happened to the once-popular Steak and Ale. Sadly, all restaurants closed suddenly in July 2008, but there is some hope of a return. Legendary Restaurant Brands announced in 2024 that they have franchise opportunities for restaurant owners and investors for its brands Bennigan's and Steak and Ale. One of the proposed developments is a multi-store Steak and Ale project in the Florida Panhandle, with other Bennigan's locations in Arkansas and Franklin Junction. Officials say the Steak and Ale revival will include many of the original favorites like the salad bar and honey wheat bread, but also have new touches like a prime-rib carving station and table service.
Charlie Brown's Steakhouse
Charlie Brown's Steakhouse was known as a family-friendly, elevated institution for New Jersey residents. The first restaurant opened in 1966, growing to nearly 30 locations over the course of 40 years. Not only did Charlie Brown's boast hand-carved, slow-roasted prime rib and burgers, the self-serve, Unlimited Farmer's Market Salad Bar was a huge draw. According to the Charlie Brown's menu, diners can enjoy "fresh vegetables, deli meats, cheeses, homemade specialty salads, fresh baked breads and premium dressings," to this day. The salad bar is even included with some entrées, or can be purchased on its own. Soup is offered as an alternative to the salad bar, but diners say the multiple visits to the salad bar provide the better value.
In 2010, locations of Charlie Brown's Steakhouse started closing slowly, but with the pandemic, most of the restaurants shuttered permanently. Plenty of steakhouse chains are struggling to stay in business, and Charlie Brown's is unfortunately one of them. Two locations remain in Woodbury and in Scotch Plains, but there no word on the horizon regarding any possible expansion.
Sagebrush Steakhouse
Sagebrush Steakhouse is known for its Western-themed decor and being a casual, family-friendly and budget-friendly option since its inception in 1991 in Hickory, North Carolina. At one point in the early 2000s, the restaurant chain had more than a dozen meals under $10, five lunch items for $5, a salad bar, bar appetizers and kids even ate free at its former Lincolntown location. Over time, locations started to close, with one in Shelby, North Carolina, closing down due to a fire in 2013. Sagebrush Steakhouse is now down to just two locations in Wilkesboro and in Morehead City, North Carolina. Another restaurant is listed in Dunn, North Carolina, as a sister restaurant to Texas Steakhouse locations in North Carolina and West Virginia, but the affiliation between the three North Carolina locations is unclear.
While Sagebrush now offers numerous salads on their menu, it appears the salad bar option is no longer available. This will undoubtedly come as a disappointment for those who like the customization available when making your own salad, buffet style.
Sonny's BBQ
When you think of Sonny's BBQ, you may think of Southern hospitality, slow-smoked meats and sweet tea. However, this chain founded in Gainesville, Florida, in 1968 once had a large salad bar at all of its locations. This was perfect for those looking for lighter fare to accompany their barbecue meal. Complete with all the salad fixin's, customers also raved about the bar's prepared salads like chicken, tuna salad and crab salad, plus the soup, and followed by bread pudding for dessert.
Sonny's confirmed in a Facebook comment in 2022 that, "After careful consideration, we have decided to remove the salad bar at all Sonny's BBQ locations. We're focused on serving the very best items on our menu, and that's what our Pitmasters are going to continue to do. We suggest trying one of our BBQ-inspired salads that our Pitmasters created." So even though Sonny's still has nearly 100 locations across the Southeastern United States, you won't find the salad bar in any of them — despite petitions from customers to bring it back.