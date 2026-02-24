What To Look For On Rotisserie Chicken Packaging To Ensure You Get The Freshest One

Grocery store rotisserie chickens are a favorite on many dinner tables, providing a welcome combination of convenience, value, and flavor. A key element of that convenience is that these chickens are typically ready to go when you arrive at the store. Although this prevents a time-consuming wait, it also leaves shoppers at risk of grabbing a bird that's been sitting under the heat lamps too long. However, there's an ultra-simple trick for grabbing the freshest chicken, and all it requires is a close look at the label.

Typically, fresh foods such as rotisserie chickens include labels printed at the time they were packaged. By scoping out this timestamp, you'll know precisely how long it's been since your bird was removed from the oven. Various food sellers have different standards for how long a chicken can sit under the lights before it's pulled, with some (including Costco) limiting this to just two hours, while others push it as long as four.

If your chicken's label suggests it's approaching this range, it's worth looking for a fresher one or inquiring with employees if more will soon be available. This is also why it's worth considering the best time to shop for a fresh rotisserie chicken, which is usually around periods of peak demand such as noon or 6 p.m.