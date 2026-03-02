If Bobby Flay Had To Pick One Place To Dine For Life It'd Be This Seaside Haven

Asking a celebrity chef to choose one restaurant they'd eat at for life is like asking a fashionista to select a single label they'd indefinitely wear, or a professional gamer to play one game until the end of time. It's not a simple choice for most people — unless you're Bobby Flay. When Flay was asked this very question on the Elvis Duran show, he didn't hesitate to answer. He quickly named Italy's Amalfi Coast as the destination he'd head to, but immediately clarified that Lo Scoglio da Tommaso is the restaurant where all his meal dreams come true. He called the seaside eatery, "My favorite place in the world" (via YouTube).

Flay lavished praise on Lo Scoglio during his conversation on the radio program, particularly for the restaurant's zucchini pasta and fresh fish and shellfish from the Tyrrhenian Sea (which literally sits underneath the dining patio). He also noted, "The people who own it are like my family, and we never want to get up from the table at lunch." This is exactly the kind of sentiment Lo Scoglio's owners hope to convey. Antonia De Simone, who runs the restaurant, told Italy Segreta, "What guests will remember most about a beautiful meal isn't the food — it's the way you bring the lemon sorbet at the end with a smile. It's about quality, it's about humility, it's about simplicity. It's about the gestures."