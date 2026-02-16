If you're bored of pasta, you're probably doing it wrong. Many pasta dishes eaten outside of Italy can get repetitive. They often feature tomato sauces or ragus, creamy sauces like Alfredo, or one kind of pesto or another. But, it doesn't have to be like that; there are so many lesser-known pasta dishes that often get passed over for the more popular classics.

I grew up in an Italian family. My dad was born and raised in Italy and I spent long summers there when I was a kid, eating my nonna's cooking and developing a lifelong obsession with pasta. I know all about the pasta dishes that rarely make it onto restaurant menus in the U.S., but are beloved in homes all over Italy. It's a shame that such delicious home cooking should get overlooked, so I'm about to put it to rights.

I'm going to talk you through some of my favorite pasta dishes that you probably haven't heard of. Whether you're stuck in a dinner rut and want to find some inspiration or you're curious about what gets served in real Italian homes, you're about to learn a thing or two. Here are 11 overlooked pasta dishes you need to try, according to an Italian.