The Family-Run Restaurant Bob Dylan Recommends In New Orleans

If you want to experience New Orleans like a true-blue rock star, you'll need to make a stop at Dooky Chase's in Mid City — at least, that's what Bob Dylan does. In 2024, the legend took to X to sing the restaurant's praises, writing, "Last time in New Orleans we ate at Dooky Chase's Restaurant on the corner of North Miro and Orleans. If you're ever there, I highly recommend it."

Established in 1941 by Emily and Edgar Dooky Chase Sr., the eatery has become an institution in New Orleans, beloved for its Creole cuisine. The founders' daughter-in-law, Leah Lange Chase, transformed the po' boy shop and drinking hall into an upscale eatery, serving up classics like Creole-style gumbo, BBQ shrimp, crawfish Étouffée, and pan-seared redfish. In New Orleans, redfish is a signature catch that is suitable for a fine dining dish or a casual yet timeless preparation, like a blackened redfish sandwich.

As is true with most restaurants in New Orleans, Dooky Chase's isn't just about the food (though the food is very, very important), it's also about the history. Dooky Chase's was a hub during the Civil Rights Movement, where folks gathered in the upstairs dining room to discuss the future of economic and civil rights for Black people across the nation. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had some meals there with the local revolutionaries.