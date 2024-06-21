The Best Way To Bake Cobbler For Unbelievable Texture

In traditional cobbler — like this Texas-style peach cobbler recipe — the batter is put on the surface of the skillet or dish, so as it cooks, the dough rises through the fruit layer. However, Edgar "Dook" Chase IV reverses this process by placing the uniformly-cut peaches and syrup at the bottom, allowing them to "candy down and thicken up," as he puts it, and then covering the top with the biscuit crust. This technique serves a specific purpose: "The reason we [put the cobbler crust on the top] is for that cookie crunch. I like texture, so texture, flavor, all of that," he explains.

Chase notes that the upper crust provides a satisfying crunch. Meanwhile, the underside of the dough absorbs the syrup and peach juices. This offers both the firmness of a cookie and the softness of a chewy, fruit-infused base. Last but not least, for a warm, aromatic touch that complements the sweetness of the peaches, Chase sprinkles cinnamon on top of the cobbler. The cobbler recipe simultaneously honors the history of the iconic family eatery and elevates the Southern classic.

Chase is certainly no stranger to the New Orleans hospitality scene, as he proudly carries on a longstanding culinary legacy. His grandmother, "Queen of Creole Cuisine" Leah Lange Chase, and his great-grandmother (also a co-founder), Emily Chase, were the restaurant's only two executive chefs before he took the reigns.