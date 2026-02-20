Hostess Peeps Cupcakes Are A Simple, Fun Twist On A Classic Treat

Initially, I found that my first Hostess Peeps Cupcake did not make a strong impression. That wasn't necessarily a bad thing — I found it a satisfying dessert, on par with other Hostess products I'd had in the past. Still, I didn't find it particularly better or worse than a baseline level of quality. What moved the needle over time was the marshmallow filling. The more of the treat I ate, the more that the marshmallow filling became its defining characteristic.

For what it's worth, what did not end up mattering over time were the yellow frosting or the sugar crystals on top. I had a few nibbles of the frosting on its own, and it tasted like standard frosting, with nothing more than sugar defining its flavor. The coarse sugar really just gave it an ever-so-slightly distinct texture, which was certainly fun in theory. But if I weren't intentionally analyzing the cupcakes, there's a good chance I would have failed to notice the sugar crystals whatsoever.

Finally, the yellow cake tasted identical to what's used in classic Twinkies. As a chocolate connoisseur, my personal preference would be for the standard chocolate cake, but there's nothing inherently better or worse about the Hostess yellow cake. That all added up to a perfectly satisfactory dessert. On top of those elements, the filling was texturally gooey and rich with a marshmallow flavor that made up the treat's sole standout quality. Eventually, it left a lingering marshmallow aftertaste that I particularly enjoyed.