Why Rick Steves Says Not To Overthink Tipping In Europe

When traveling abroad, you expect to be exposed to different languages, customs, and food, but it's the little, day-to-day interactions that can catch you off guard. Suddenly, mundanities you navigate effortlessly at home feel unfamiliar. One of these areas is tipping at restaurants abroad.

The United States' restaurant industry is infamously dependent on tips, yet this is not the norm around the world. Americans are accustomed to tipping anywhere from 15 to 20% on a meal or drink, and 25% might become the new tipping normal. However, tourists don't need to carry this habit with them to Europe. On Rick Steves' website, he writes, "While tips are appreciated no matter where you travel, tipping in Europe isn't as automatic nor as generous as it is in the U.S., and in many countries, tips aren't expected at all."

Steves advises not to overthink it and to leave something small in most situations. Instead of fretting over tipping, it's better to focus on avoiding red flags on a European restaurant menu, like the words "food never frozen." In the majority of Europe, particularly in the EU, waiters and bartenders earn a living wage and don't need to rely on tips. In Spain, for example, waiters must make a minimum monthly gross income of 1,184 euros, while in the U.S., waiters can make as low as the federal minimum wage for waitstaff, which is $2.13 per hour.