It's any baker's nightmare: hours spent portioning out ingredients, sifting flour, carefully comprising your dough or batter, and finally baking in the oven — only to be left with a finished product that's as dense as a brick and about as appetizing as one. There are several reasons your bake isn't as light and fluffy as you want it. Maybe all-purpose flour was to blame for a dense loaf of bread, or you made a mistake with the butter for your cake, like overwhipping it in the mixer. The culprit that might be lower on your list of suspects, however, is the type of cooking oil you're using. To achieve bakes that are airy without lacking in moisture, consider switching to algae oil.

Cooking oil made from algae is an environmentally friendly innovation that could one day topple canola or vegetable oils, at least according to the professional chefs who have embraced it. Algae oil is extracted from fermented microalgae, and the manufacturing process used to make it expends almost 50% less carbon emissions and 10% less land and water than canola oil production. The first bottles of algae oil available for purchase hit the market in 2015. At around $22 per 14 ounces, it's not what we'd call budget-friendly, but if you decide to get your hands on some, you'll be amazed at how it can improve your baking process with its neutral taste and the magic of its super high smoke point.