The Mediterranean Fast-Casual Chain You May Start Seeing More Of
A loaded bowl comes in clutch whether you're on your lunch break or in need of a quick dinner. Ubiquitous chains like Chipotle, Sweetgreen, or Just Salad may come to mind. But soon enough, you may be seeing a lot more of one fast-casual, build-your-own-bowl spot that's worth adding to your rotation: Cava.
The once-struggling Mediterranean chain is set to make a major comeback in 2026. It seeks to expand the company to 1,000 locations by 2032 — and open approximately 70 new outposts in 2026 alone. That's an ambitious jump from the roughly 450 units it boasts as of writing. This action plan comes on the heels of some drawbacks the chain experienced since going public in 2023. Despite rapid expansion through the 2010s, as well a very promising debut on the stock market, share values were down 47% by the end of 2025.
By moderately raising menu prices and going all in on expansion, Cava Group hopes to make up some of that lost ground — and raise its valuation for shareholders. It certainly has plenty of potential for success, at least according to analyst Sharon Zackfia, who told Seeking Alpha, "The robust performance of new units in both new and existing markets speaks to the ultimate opportunity for Cava to become a much larger brand."
Cava excels in fresh food and convenience
Despite offering similar assembly-line service as other eateries in its category, Cava stands apart for its fresh, distinctly Mediterranean fare. It first opened as a standalone, independently owned Greek eatery in 2006 in Rockville, Maryland. Its founders, first-generation Greek Americans (and childhood friends) Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Moshovitis, and Ted Xenohristos, aimed to make healthy, heritage Greek cuisine accessible and affordable. After partnering with Cava CEO Brett Schulman, and opening its first fast-casual location in 2011, they were able to bring that food to the masses.
Cava frequently updates its menu offerings, whether by bringing back fan-favorite chicken bowls or adding ingredients, like its recent Sumac Sour Cream + Onion Pita Chips, Sumac Slaw, and Power Greens base, featuring butter lettuce, baby kale, spinach, and heritage greens. Generally, customers can expect various protein, grain, vegetable, and dressing options that highlight the flavors of the Mediterranean. Think: spicy lamb meatballs, saffron basmati rice, cucumbers, feta cheese, hummus, and tzatziki.
In addition to pre-conceptualized and custom-made bowls, Cava serves up packed wraps on its fluffy pita bread, along with pita chips and a lineup of different dips, including harissa, red pepper hummus, and roasted eggplant. Talk about a full meal. So if you're looking for fresh, flavorful Greek food with grab-and-go convenience, keep an eye out — a new Cava location may soon be opening near you.