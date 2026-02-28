What Happened To Chef Marco Pierre White?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before Gordon Ramsay became perpetually angry on TV and Anthony Bourdain revealed the gritty truth behind fine dining restaurants in his book, "Kitchen Confidential," Marco Pierre White was considered the original bad boy chef. Stories of the British-born, Michelin-starred restaurateur's temper range from him throwing a hot pan of risotto on a young Mario Batali's chest to making Gordon Ramsay cry. White has said he never liked raising his voice in his kitchens, but admitted to having a reputation for being very tough to work for. He started cooking at the age of 16, and by 24, he opened his first restaurant, Harveys, in London. By the time he was 33, White became the youngest and first British chef to earn three coveted Michelin stars, the highest honor a chef can receive from the tire company.

Having earned this enormous achievement so early in his career, White surely could have spent several years enjoying the recognition and fame that comes with such an award. Yet he knew the pressure to maintain those stars would further chip away at the precious little time he spent with his family. In 1999, at the age of 38, he decided to step away from the kitchen, ultimately giving his Michelin stars back to the organization. White may have retired from his executive chef position, but he didn't completely walk away from the culinary industry; he remains a large presence in it, even today.