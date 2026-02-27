The Fancy Condiment Anthony Bourdain Wanted No Part Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was known to be an opinionated man. He was outspoken about the foods and food habits that irked him, including his disdain for people who follow a vegan diet and his serious doubts about eating ground beef in restaurants on the suspicion that it was leftovers. Bourdain also had a strong take on "house-made ketchup", banishing it in favor of the bottled stuff. In an interview with Thrillist, he talked about bottled ketchup's "bone-deep flavor profile", which homes in on a specific nostalgia.

Bourdain was definitely onto something. In a 2020 survey by YouGov on America's favorite burger toppings, ketchup is the highest-ranked condiment on the list, with 65% of participants naming it as their favorite burger topping (mustard came in at 52%). According to Etymonline, usage of the word "ketchup" to exclusively mean "tomato ketchup" began as early as 1921. Other bottled ketchup types exist, like banana ketchup, the beloved Filipino version that might just be your new favorite condiment. And no, the first ketchup recipes didn't use tomatoes – they were made with fermented fish sauce.

The tomato variety is what folks now tend to associate with ketchup, and has been a favorite ever since the Heinz company started mass-producing it in the late 1800s. It is the flavor of commercial ketchup that is so entrenched in our collective taste memory, prompting Bourdain to ask if house-made ketchup is "really better" than what is readily available on grocery store shelves.