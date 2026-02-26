Believing This Aldi Myth Could Cost You Money

One of Aldi's slogans is "Quality food. Everyday low prices." There is truth in that statement. Customers at Aldi can expect to find some of the most affordable groceries out of any mainstream chain. With the cost of grocery staples rising considerably in recent years, most shoppers want to ensure that every dollar is being used efficiently. However, believing the myth that all of Aldi's prices are always lower than those at other stores could actually cost you more money.

A trip to Aldi will feel like spending pennies compared to shopping at America's most expensive grocery stores, like Bristol Farms and Erewhon. According to reporting from The Guardian in 2024, you can walk away from Aldi with a bag of kitchen staples for around 25% less than what you'd pay at the average supermarket. Still, it's technically not the least expensive grocer in the United States. Food & Wine compared prices at national grocery chains to those of the country's largest chain: Walmart. Costco and BJ's were a little over 20% more affordable than Walmart, while Aldi's average prices were 8.3% lower.

That said, there are certain items at Aldi you should definitely snag. Stop by the condiments and spices section for low-priced seasonings that you always want in your pantry. Snacks like protein bars and bags of nuts are typically a good deal, as are Aldi's store-brand bags of chips. Staples like red pasta sauce, whole milk, and notoriously expensive berries are also affordable to purchase here.