Believing This Aldi Myth Could Cost You Money
One of Aldi's slogans is "Quality food. Everyday low prices." There is truth in that statement. Customers at Aldi can expect to find some of the most affordable groceries out of any mainstream chain. With the cost of grocery staples rising considerably in recent years, most shoppers want to ensure that every dollar is being used efficiently. However, believing the myth that all of Aldi's prices are always lower than those at other stores could actually cost you more money.
A trip to Aldi will feel like spending pennies compared to shopping at America's most expensive grocery stores, like Bristol Farms and Erewhon. According to reporting from The Guardian in 2024, you can walk away from Aldi with a bag of kitchen staples for around 25% less than what you'd pay at the average supermarket. Still, it's technically not the least expensive grocer in the United States. Food & Wine compared prices at national grocery chains to those of the country's largest chain: Walmart. Costco and BJ's were a little over 20% more affordable than Walmart, while Aldi's average prices were 8.3% lower.
That said, there are certain items at Aldi you should definitely snag. Stop by the condiments and spices section for low-priced seasonings that you always want in your pantry. Snacks like protein bars and bags of nuts are typically a good deal, as are Aldi's store-brand bags of chips. Staples like red pasta sauce, whole milk, and notoriously expensive berries are also affordable to purchase here.
Which pricier items should you avoid buying at Aldi?
Overall, you can shop at Aldi knowing that you will spend less than you would at a majority of grocery stores. If you want to watch where every dollar goes, there are a few items you may want to consider buying elsewhere.
According to customers on the r/Aldi subreddit, name-brand items sold at Aldi have similar pricing to other stores and typically do not go on sale. This appears to be true for products from cereal to soda. Customers have also named toilet paper, paper towels, and some cleaning supplies as falling on the pricier side. Unless you opt for Aldi-branded products over name brands, expect to spend roughly the same amount for them as you would at other stores. Also, keep in mind that some Aldi's private-label items, like its fig cookie bars, are better than the name-brand.
Reader's Digest reported that the cost of Aldi's meat products is more in line with average grocery store pricing, but you may find sales from time to time. Another important point to note: Even if Aldi's fresh items like berries and other fruits are a good deal, their low quality may not make the bargain worth it. Although fresh fruit is still one of the items you're better off buying at Aldi over Costco, berries sold here have been known to go bad quickly, as well as some other fruits.