9 Food Items You're Better Off Buying From Aldi Not Costco, According To Customers

Plenty of shoppers know that Costco and Aldi are two of the best stores for high-quality food items at prices that typically beat the competition. Whereas Walmart, for example, may offer affordable goods, and Sprouts, perhaps, may sometimes be superior in the quality department, Costco and Aldi have each perfected the formula for good food at low prices.

With that said, Costco and Aldi operate under different philosophies. Costco requires shoppers to maintain a paid membership, packages many of its products in bulk quantities, and offers its house Kirkland Signature label alongside name-brand products. Aldi, meanwhile, is stocked predominantly with Aldi-branded items, mostly in smaller-to-medium quantities.

Based on the fact that each grocery store chain does things its own way, there are a fair number of products that shoppers are better off buying from Aldi rather than Costco. Determining this list meant combing through online discussions of Costco vs. Aldi and isolating whatever a plurality of customers have shared that they prefer from Aldi (you can read more about our methodology at the end). Based on that customer feedback, here are nine food items that shoppers recommend picking up at Aldi over its warehouse club competitor.