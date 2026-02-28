Not All Rice Is Rice Cooker-Friendly: This Is The Type To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, when you're cooking rice at home, it can be tough to perfect. Is it a 2:1 ratio of water to rice? Is it going to boil over on the stove? Thankfully, a rice cooker can help you get it just right (you can even make quinoa in a rice cooker). There are, however, common mistakes everyone makes with rice cookers that can leave you with unseasoned or burned grains. To get some tips on what type of rice to avoid when cooking with a rice cooker, we reached out to an expert. Coco Morante is a recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," which focuses on pressure cooker and air fryer meals, but she also knows a thing or two about rice cookers.

As far as what to steer clear of in your rice cooker, Morante says, "I wouldn't put Minute Rice, aka instant rice, in a rice cooker. Its shorter cook time isn't compatible with the appliance's default settings, and you'll likely end up with mushy and/or broken grains." Instant rice is a pre-cooked rice that has been dehydrated and will reconstitute on the stovetop in a matter of minutes. Not only is it against Morante's ideal use for a rice cooker, but most chefs never buy instant rice because, even if it's cooked according to instructions, it can end up claggy and overcooked.