Should You Cut Pizza Right Out Of The Oven?
When you're craving a pizza shop experience without the cost, it's important to focus on frozen pizza brands with the highest quality ingredients. Whether you snag a Rao's or Screamin' Sicilian pie, you'll get the most enjoyment out of it if you treat the pizza with the reverence it deserves. For instance, once it's cooked and removed from the oven, should you allow the piping hot pizza to rest before cutting into it? We turned to Tony Gemignani, chef and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and 13-time World Pizza Champion, for more insight. In our exclusive chat, the prolific restaurateur said when to cut pizza is largely a matter of type. "It depends on the style," the cookbook author explained, highlighting the differences between thin-crust and thick-crust pies.
When it comes to heartier pan-style varieties of pizza, like Sicilian and Detroit, a rest period is warranted. According to Gemignani, "This allows the interior to finish setting and helps ensure the crust is fully cooked." Conversely, "Thinner pizzas can typically be cut sooner," the pizza chef tells us. As for how long you should allow thick-crust or deep-dish pizza to rest, about five minutes is usually sufficient. If you're angling for perfectly cut slices, consider getting a pair of dedicated pizza shears, which are surprisingly effective at divvying up a precious pie.
Does the type of oven used affect when you should cut a pizza?
The proliferation of home pizza ovens means you can conveniently mimic restaurant-quality pies in your personal domicile. This had us wondering — if you're using a proper pizza oven, does cutting the finished product require a different approach? Chef and restaurateur Tony Gemignani told us that it's a bit of a moot point. "Very high-heat pizza ovens are generally used for thinner styles," he explained. "Since thicker pizzas are less common in those ovens, they usually don't require the same resting time considerations — but the general principle of letting the pizza set briefly still applies." Should you prepare a thick-crust pizza in a home pizza oven, be sure to allow the requisite five minutes before slicing.
Along with cutting your pizza at the proper time, there are other ways to pull off a delicious pie at home. Adding extra cheese, herbs, and seasoning is a simple way to upgrade the toppings. You could also incorporate meats, like bacon, sausage, or even last night's chicken. Drizzling hot honey over your pizza also comes highly recommended, as this sweet-and-spicy condiment can create a more exciting flavor profile with just a few drops.