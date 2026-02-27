Should You Cut Pizza Right Out Of The Oven?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're craving a pizza shop experience without the cost, it's important to focus on frozen pizza brands with the highest quality ingredients. Whether you snag a Rao's or Screamin' Sicilian pie, you'll get the most enjoyment out of it if you treat the pizza with the reverence it deserves. For instance, once it's cooked and removed from the oven, should you allow the piping hot pizza to rest before cutting into it? We turned to Tony Gemignani, chef and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and 13-time World Pizza Champion, for more insight. In our exclusive chat, the prolific restaurateur said when to cut pizza is largely a matter of type. "It depends on the style," the cookbook author explained, highlighting the differences between thin-crust and thick-crust pies.

When it comes to heartier pan-style varieties of pizza, like Sicilian and Detroit, a rest period is warranted. According to Gemignani, "This allows the interior to finish setting and helps ensure the crust is fully cooked." Conversely, "Thinner pizzas can typically be cut sooner," the pizza chef tells us. As for how long you should allow thick-crust or deep-dish pizza to rest, about five minutes is usually sufficient. If you're angling for perfectly cut slices, consider getting a pair of dedicated pizza shears, which are surprisingly effective at divvying up a precious pie.