Turn Sweet Potatoes Into Candy With An Ingenious Chinese Method

Odds are you have a few go-to sweet potato recipes in your back pocket. As tasty as marshmallow-topped casseroles and salty fries are, we implore you to do something different with the starchy root vegetable next time you have it on hand. For instance, turn your sweet potatoes into basi digua, a Northeastern Chinese specialty that's sweet in more ways than one.

The dish, usually served after a meal, has been around since China's Qing Dynasty, which spanned from 1644 to 1911. The recipe calls for frying slices of sweet potato (taro, apples, or strawberries are also sometimes used), then covering them in a generous layer of melted sugar. Its name means "pull-silk" sweet potatoes, a nod to the strings of melted sugar that accumulate as pieces of potato are snatched from the plate. Basi digua is sort of like a veggie-based spin on croquembouche, a French dessert of stacked cream puffs drizzled in spun sugar.

The scorching hot spuds are typically served with a bowl of ice water, where they are dunked, cooling the caramelized sugar in a flash. The sugar rapidly hardens, while the pulling motion of diners sharing the dish causes the sugar to solidify midair, crowning the sweet potatoes with a photogenic web of spikes and strands. As long as the potatoes are only quickly dipped in the water, they'll be cool enough to chew, and the sugar will be slightly crunchy, rather than inedibly hard.