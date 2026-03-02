Are Sam's Club & Costco's Signature Vodkas Made By The Same Company?
Did you know that Costco and its competitor Sam's Club keep its prices low through private label partnerships, liquor included? This is why Costco's Kirkland Signature is so cheap and how Sam's Club's Member's Mark is also able to offer comparable products to the higher-end lines. The two brands are often compared to one another, so much so that there Reddit rumors saying Member's Mark and Kirkland share the same private label suppliers. But is it really true? The short answer is no. The vodka distilleries are completely separate from one another. In fact, with a little detective work, one could at least have an idea of who its mystery makers are.
Since roughly 2011 according to Reddit, a long-standing rumor claimed that premium French brand Grey Goose was the distillery behind Kirkland's vodka. However, Grey Goose has since clarified that its water source comes from an exclusive well in the Gensac region, and actively distances itself from Kirkland via its FAQ page. That said, who makes Kirkland Signature's vodka is already stated on the bottle labels. Its French vodka is produced and bottled by Gayant Distillery in Douai, France, which is then passed to American distributor, LeVecke Corporation. Still following? Where it gets interesting is that LeVecke allegedly doubles as the producer of Kirkland's American vodka under the trade name Fairmont Ltd. (via Slate). While Fairmont isn't a private label listed under LeVecke's brands, the summation of these facts grants some credibility.
A popular spirit distiller may be a contributor for Member's Mark vodka
Now let's take a look at Sam's Club. While Sam's Club hides its vodka suppliers a little better than Costco, there are threads to follow here as well. Per the bottle's label, I.W.A. Distilleries is the maker of Member's Mark American Vodka, but further digging reveals a larger answer. According to open data source OpenCorporates, I.W.A. is listed as an alternative trading name of Buffalo Trace Distillery Inc. If that name sounds familiar, that's because it produces Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, one of several beloved brands produced by the spirit giant Sazerac. But when it comes to who makes Member's Mark French Vodka, Sam's Club discloses that the wheat used comes from local farmers and the water is sourced from an on-site well. That's about it, though. It holds its cards tight otherwise.
Despite the fact that Member's Mark and Kirkland don't share the same vodka supplier, its loyal fanbases will still debate which brand is better on many popular products, including vodka. Regardless, this shouldn't take away from either's value. According to Reddit's r/vodka sub-channel, both Member's Mark and Kirkland Signature have threads remarking its quality and affordability, making both store spirits worth anyone's time.