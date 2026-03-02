Are Sam's Club & Costco's Signature Vodkas Made By The Same Company?

Did you know that Costco and its competitor Sam's Club keep its prices low through private label partnerships, liquor included? This is why Costco's Kirkland Signature is so cheap and how Sam's Club's Member's Mark is also able to offer comparable products to the higher-end lines. The two brands are often compared to one another, so much so that there Reddit rumors saying Member's Mark and Kirkland share the same private label suppliers. But is it really true? The short answer is no. The vodka distilleries are completely separate from one another. In fact, with a little detective work, one could at least have an idea of who its mystery makers are.

Since roughly 2011 according to Reddit, a long-standing rumor claimed that premium French brand Grey Goose was the distillery behind Kirkland's vodka. However, Grey Goose has since clarified that its water source comes from an exclusive well in the Gensac region, and actively distances itself from Kirkland via its FAQ page. That said, who makes Kirkland Signature's vodka is already stated on the bottle labels. Its French vodka is produced and bottled by Gayant Distillery in Douai, France, which is then passed to American distributor, LeVecke Corporation. Still following? Where it gets interesting is that LeVecke allegedly doubles as the producer of Kirkland's American vodka under the trade name Fairmont Ltd. (via Slate). While Fairmont isn't a private label listed under LeVecke's brands, the summation of these facts grants some credibility.