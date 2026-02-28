Don't Use The Oven — Cook Your Prime Rib This Way Instead

Prime rib has a well-earned reputation as the centerpiece of the dinner table during a big home gathering. But for the host, this fan-favorite dish can be a little intimidating to prep and cook. Sure you can read tips and tricks to cook prime rib, but before you decide to place the meat in the oven, hear us out first. If you've got a smoker sitting in your backyard, this could be a great way to make your dish more flavorful for you and your guests.

The case for smoking prime rib comes down to one thing: the smoke ring, and that's what will take your prime rib to the next level. The smoke ring is the pink or magenta colored layer just below the surface of smoked meat, and many pitmasters consider this the hallmark sign of a well-smoked meat. But the ring isn't just visually stunning — it also signals that something has happened to the meat that an oven simply cannot replicate. The low and slow cooking over wood allows the muscle fibers to break down gradually, locking in moisture while building layers of complexity that no amount of butter-basting in a roasting pan can match.