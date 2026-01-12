How Long Does Prime Rib Last In The Fridge?

While prime rib may seem like the stuff of truly accomplished chefs helming steakhouses and dinner party menus, it's actually not that hard to make. A homemade prime rib can be super satisfying; you just need to watch your cook times and make sure you get the internal temperature right. A good prime rib will stay nice and moist and slice up tender with that deep, savory, beefy flavor you may have only had in restaurants — perfect with a side of mashed potatoes and roasted veggies. If you've had a big prime rib gathering and find that you have a lot of meat leftover, how long can you keep it for?

How long you can keep leftovers in the fridge differs depending on the food. According to FoodSafety.gov, no open packages of fresh meat or poultry should remain in the fridge for more than a week, cooked or not. As for cooked prime rib, and all beef for that matter, the USDA says you should use it within three to four days. Even in an airtight container, after four days, it's in danger of attracting dangerous bacteria. If you find that things got away from you and you haven't had time to cook that big cut of raw prime rib in the fridge, all manner of raw beef is good for about three to five days in the fridge and can be frozen for up to 12 months. If your raw prime rib is slimy or brown with a funky smell, or the cooked stuff has a tinge of sourness on the nose, you should throw it out, no matter how long it has been stored.