How Long Does Prime Rib Last In The Fridge?
While prime rib may seem like the stuff of truly accomplished chefs helming steakhouses and dinner party menus, it's actually not that hard to make. A homemade prime rib can be super satisfying; you just need to watch your cook times and make sure you get the internal temperature right. A good prime rib will stay nice and moist and slice up tender with that deep, savory, beefy flavor you may have only had in restaurants — perfect with a side of mashed potatoes and roasted veggies. If you've had a big prime rib gathering and find that you have a lot of meat leftover, how long can you keep it for?
How long you can keep leftovers in the fridge differs depending on the food. According to FoodSafety.gov, no open packages of fresh meat or poultry should remain in the fridge for more than a week, cooked or not. As for cooked prime rib, and all beef for that matter, the USDA says you should use it within three to four days. Even in an airtight container, after four days, it's in danger of attracting dangerous bacteria. If you find that things got away from you and you haven't had time to cook that big cut of raw prime rib in the fridge, all manner of raw beef is good for about three to five days in the fridge and can be frozen for up to 12 months. If your raw prime rib is slimy or brown with a funky smell, or the cooked stuff has a tinge of sourness on the nose, you should throw it out, no matter how long it has been stored.
Tips on prime rib prep and how to use the leftovers
If you're new to the prime rib game, you can set yourself up for success with a bit of preparation. According to some prime rib tips from David Rose, Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks, when you're working with a frozen prime rib roast, give it plenty of time to thaw in the fridge — it's a big cut of meat, after all. You'll need about a day of thaw time for every 4 to 5 pounds of meat. Once it's completely thawed, leave it out at room temperature for up to three hours. Cooking your roast with a cold interior will take longer to get it to the temperature you want, thus overcooking (and drying out) the exterior.
There are some quick and easy recipes to make leftover prime rib into a whole new meal. Using leftover prime rib for French dip sandwiches is one of the best (and simplest) uses for the extra meat. Slice the beef thin, and be sure to save the drippings after cooking to make the jus for dipping. Cook it down with a little Worcestershire sauce and red wine, then reheat it when you're ready for the sandwiches. Or, turn day-old prime rib into Philly cheesesteaks by chopping it, mixing in some sautéed onions and peppers, and topping with melty cheese. You can also use it as the meat component for a creamy beef stroganoff recipe, a beef stew, or even tacos. With a little planning ahead, you can come up with a whole new menu and use up leftover prime rib in no time.