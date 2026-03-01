The 59 Cent Taco Bell Menu You Probably Ordered From In The '90s

Taco Bell was one of the first fast food chains to have a value menu back in the '90s, but its fare has gotten more expensive. The current value menu, with 10 items priced at $3 or less, pales in comparison to the chain's Dollar Cravings Menu from 2014, which had a slew of $1 dishes. Both lineups have nothing on the original value menu, the 59 cent-79 cent-99 cent campaign.

John E. Martin, who took the T-Bell reins in 1983, wanted to persuade customers skeptical of Mexican-inspired food with irresistibly low prices. He tinkered with the cost of the brand's roster of tacos until he found the right number to draw in diners without the business losing money. Following suit, Taco Bell launched the 59-79-99 menu in 1990 as a way to make diners think Taco Bell had the most affordable fast food (via New York Times). It featured popular items at each price point, so you could treat yourself to a feast for just a few dollars. Soft and hard tacos, bean burritos, tostadas, pinto beans with cheese, and Cinnamon Twists were all 59 cents. Earnings went up more than 25% in 1990 as a result.

Prices have no doubt increased since then, but they hasn't kept fans from buying (even celebrities are getting their Taco Bell fix, although they might not be too concerned with the extra cost). Taco Bell's same-store sales grew 7% in 2025 (via Yum Brands), and its unique vibe and food resonate particularly well with Gen Z. There's no other chain doing what Taco Bell does, so its diehard fans' loyalty keeps the drive-thru full.