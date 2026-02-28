Who Pays For US Navy Sailors' Food At Sea? Probably Not Who You Think

Mealtimes are a crucial part of a Navy sailor's regimen while stationed at sea. Not just for nutrition but to break the monotony of long shifts, get some leisure time, socialize, and even enjoy some ice cream (with maybe a sitcom on the mess television). While most civilians may be under the impression that meals on Navy ships are funded by the approximately $200 billion allocated to the Navy and Marine Corps by the Department of Defense (as of 2026, per USA Funding), that's not the case. Instead, it's the US Navy sailors who must pay for their own meals, even while on active duty. According to one article published by the US Naval Institute, servicemen aboard Navy ships pay a daily rate of $13.30 for their meals, whether they eat or not. In a month of sailing, that adds up to over $400. Funnily enough, food on the US presidential Air Force One is also chargeable to those traveling aboard.

Although deployed service members receive allowances to help with expenses, those payments don't fully ease the financial pressure of paying for meals while on active duty. Commander Eric Rohan of the U.S. Navy, author of the aforementioned article, calls the practice "wrong" and "overly expensive," saying, "Feeding the crew is as crucial to operations as fueling the aircraft, and the Navy does not ask the pilots to pay for the gas."