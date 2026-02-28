Skip The Line At Outback Steakhouse With This Simple Tip
If you're craving a delicious Bloomin' Onion and are on a time crunch because of post-meal plans, you can't have a line wrapped around Outback Steakhouse throw a wrench into your evening. Folks who love the Aussie-themed steakhouse know at times the wait to get a table can be upwards of an hour, and while it's true that Outback notoriously does not take reservations, there's a way to get a fast pass for a table, so to speak: The waitlist.
Managing to get on the waitlist is one of is one of those Outback Steakhouse rules every diner should know, and honestly, pulling it off couldn't be easier. All you need to do is use the website's store locator to find the location you'd like to dine at. Upon clicking on it, a few options will be presented to you, such as an option to view the menu, place an order, enter a catering order, or join the waitlist. For the latter, you need only enter the amount of people you'd like a table for, and a general time you'd like to come in. Time increments come in 15 minute intervals between 11:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Getting on Outback's waitlist is a no-brainer for larger parties
While joining Outback Steakhouse's waitlist can save you a lot of time, it's important to remember that it isn't an actual reservation. What that means is that you shouldn't necessarily expect to walk in at your waitlisted time and immediately get a table. You can expect to have a bit of a wait while they prepare your table, but it won't be nearly as long as if you went in without any arrangements.
What's more, parties of seven or more need to take a little bit of a different route. While larger parties can still get on the waitlist, it cannot be done through the website. Instead, you've got to call and make arrangements through the restaurant directly. And if you're going to get on the waitlist, you'd better do it quick! Outback Steakhouses are disappearing before our very eyes thanks to changes in the restaurant industry, as well as lawsuits and bad press (some of Outback's untold truths are starting to leak out).