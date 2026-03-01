How Colin Farrell Enjoys His Chippy Sandwiches The Irish Way

Colin Farrell makes no secret of his love for chippy sandwiches, or what he (and any green-blooded Irish person for that matter) calls a "crisp sandwich." In a red carpet interview with Heart, the actor enthusiastically describes how he makes his "favorite snack in the world," a delightfully simple take on the humble potato chip sandwich. Farrell layers soft white bread, butter, and potato chips. But to make a proper Irish crisp sandwich the way the star of "The Penguin" makes his, you have to incorporate Emerald Isle staples. Use Kerrygold Irish butter and Tayto cheese and onion crisps for the sandwich — and be generous with both. The last crucial ingredient? An all-important push down to smash the chips and butter together for that perfect crisp sandwich texture.

While Farrell suggests Walkers cheese and onion chips for those who can't get their hands on Tayto crisps, it's really in the details that the heart of an Irish crisp sandwich lies. While promoting his 2025 romantic fantasy "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" alongside co-star Margot Robbie during an appearance on NBC's Today, Farrell demonstrated just how particular he is about the chips that go between the bread. Served a crisp sandwich during the show, he accidentally muttered an expletive when he realized it contained the proper Tayto-branded chips. Incidentally, Farrell also got Robbie hooked on his favorite sandwich during the film's shoot and regularly made them for her.