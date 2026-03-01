How Colin Farrell Enjoys His Chippy Sandwiches The Irish Way
Colin Farrell makes no secret of his love for chippy sandwiches, or what he (and any green-blooded Irish person for that matter) calls a "crisp sandwich." In a red carpet interview with Heart, the actor enthusiastically describes how he makes his "favorite snack in the world," a delightfully simple take on the humble potato chip sandwich. Farrell layers soft white bread, butter, and potato chips. But to make a proper Irish crisp sandwich the way the star of "The Penguin" makes his, you have to incorporate Emerald Isle staples. Use Kerrygold Irish butter and Tayto cheese and onion crisps for the sandwich — and be generous with both. The last crucial ingredient? An all-important push down to smash the chips and butter together for that perfect crisp sandwich texture.
While Farrell suggests Walkers cheese and onion chips for those who can't get their hands on Tayto crisps, it's really in the details that the heart of an Irish crisp sandwich lies. While promoting his 2025 romantic fantasy "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" alongside co-star Margot Robbie during an appearance on NBC's Today, Farrell demonstrated just how particular he is about the chips that go between the bread. Served a crisp sandwich during the show, he accidentally muttered an expletive when he realized it contained the proper Tayto-branded chips. Incidentally, Farrell also got Robbie hooked on his favorite sandwich during the film's shoot and regularly made them for her.
Elevate your crisp sandwich without complicating matters
As with most comfort foods, the crisp sandwich has wriggle room for embellishment, but remember, simplicity is the key to this satisfying snack that's stood the test of time. Consider England's version, the chip "butty" or "chippy," which uses french fries ("chips," as they're called across the pond) as the filling. (You can even give your next McDonald's Filet-O-Fish a British twist by stacking some fries inside the sandwich). It all goes back to the classic British fish and chip shops, where the timeless practice of seasoning chips with salt and vinegar originated. Many fans of the Irish crisp sandwich enjoy elevating the creation by using salt and vinegar crisps instead of the usual cheese and onion.
Another common add-on is a slice of ham, which gives the sandwich a little more heft. However, everything from onions, mayo, and shredded apple to dashes of mustard, parmesan, black pepper, and hot sauce are acceptable toppings. Still, it's the chips and creamy softened butter that should do the heavy lifting.
You can also double down on the main ingredient by simply adding more crisps for heartier flavor and crunch. Some experienced crisp sandwich makers recommend using an entire bag of Tayto crisps between the two slices of bread. The double crunch method of smashing the sandwich after adding crisps, then opening it up to add more before a final crush packs decadent quantities of crunchy goodness into the Irish treat.