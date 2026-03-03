The Mexican Chain With Chips & Salsa You Cannot Miss, According To Reviews

If you're dining at a Mexican restaurant in the U.S., it's almost an unwritten rule to have tortilla chips and salsa as an appetizer, and hey, sometimes they're on the house! Sure, you can learn the secret of making great chips & salsa at home, but there's just something about restaurant salsa that seems to always taste better. For those seeking a customer-approved, terrific tortilla chip taste, look no further than Plaza Azteca.

Plaza Azteca, a chain primarily located in East Coast states, has some of the best-reviewed chips and salsa dishes out of all chain restaurants, and customers love to chat about these chips. First of all, they're complimentary with the meal, which one Facebook user notes is "a pleasant surprise". If anything, they might be too pleasant, as there is a real danger of filling up on chips before you even finish your margarita, according to Tripadvisor. In fact, "chips and salsa" was the most popular mentioned term across the reviews, showing what a highlight this starting snack is for the Plaza Azteca menu.