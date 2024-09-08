Why Salsa Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

If you love Mexican food, you probably have a favorite restaurant salsa. Try as you might, you just can't recreate it at home. Your attempts come out watery, tasteless, over-seasoned, or just not quite right. So, why is it that salsa always tastes better at a restaurant?

Now, before we catch any flack, we know that your abuela probably makes the perfect homemade salsa, and we're not denying that. It's more that the average home cook can't recreate a good restaurant-quality salsa. And, there certainly isn't anything as good you can just buy from a regular grocery store. On a similar note, there are admittedly some restaurant salsas that don't cut it, but we're focusing on the great ones.

To get to the truth of the matter, we spoke with two chefs from Mexican restaurants who have experience making salsa in-house: Antonio Tevillo, the Chef de Cuisine at Tamayo in Denver and Alex Tellez, the Chef at Sor Ynéz in Philadelphia They revealed some tips and tricks about making restaurant-quality offerings that might be where you're tripping up with your homemade versions. Not only will this answer the age-old question of why salsa tastes better at the restaurant, but you'll also get some ideas as to how to improve your own.