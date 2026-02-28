Why You're Better Off Buying Milk From Aldi, Not Costco, According To Customers

When you think about supermarkets that offer the biggest savings, Costco probably springs to mind. There's no denying it's a great place to stock up on bulk goods (and there's the added allure of the famous $1.50 food court hot dog). However, while you can't beat Costco for savings on shelf-stable items, you might be surprised to learn that Aldi should be your first choice for milk.

At a time when grocery costs are skyrocketing, value is more important than ever — and Aldi's milk is really cheap. In an informal survey of five grocery stores, Simply Recipes discovered that Aldi is not only the lowest-priced option for a gallon of milk, it's a whopping $0.69 cheaper than Costco. (Prices may vary by location.) Customers recount similar experiences. One Bluesky user writes that she'll go out of her way for Aldi's pricing: "I will drive an extra few blocks to save $0.70 on a carton of milk." Another price-sensitive Redditor states, "For produce, milk, cheese, etc., Aldi still almost always wins out." In fact, milk ranked third on our list of the 11 most overpriced items at Costco.

However, Aldi's low price doesn't mean lower quality milk. Aldi's Friendly Farms milk is U.S.-sourced. As a store brand, Friendly Farms milk is a private-label version of the higher priced brands. However, Costco's Kirkland Signature milk is also a store brand, so the savings can probably be attributed to Aldi's low operating costs, a strategy that involves smaller stores, limited hours, a pared-down product selection, and a focus on energy efficiency. This careful cost-cutting means shoppers reap the benefits without sacrificing quality.