Customers Agree These Are The 11 Most Overpriced Items At Costco

Name-brand sodas like Coke, Sprite, and Pepsi are on many weekly shopping lists. So it makes sense to instead stock up on them in bulk at Costco, right? In many cases, it might actually be cheaper to score your favorite canned beverages elsewhere. "In my experience, Costco was never very competitive on soda prices," one Reddit user explained.

Thirty-nine cans of mini Coca-Cola cost about $21 (based on pricing in Massachusetts), making them 70 cents per can. At Target, the same cans are $6.59 for a 10-pack, which makes them approximately 66 cents per can. And many large grocery chains will also run promos on popular sodas — Target was even running a "Buy two packs for $12" promo when we checked the price, making the cans even more affordable during the sale at 60 cents each.

Reddit users around the country have had similar experiences, saying that, "Anything on sale at Target (they often do weird spend x in category get $x in gift cards things) is cheaper than the same at Costco when I check."

While buying soda at Costco won't set you back a ton, it's still best to shop at your local grocery store and compare prices before committing. Many shoppers also prefer the selection at regular grocery stores compared to Costco (especially when it comes to diet sodas), making it a win-win shopping alternative in both price and variety.