Customers Agree These Are The 11 Most Overpriced Items At Costco
Many customers are die-hard Costco fans thanks to their groceries and products that are ideal for families, parties, and delicious premade meals that taste better than your homemade favorites. The delicious $1.50 food court hot dogs and generous employee benefits don't hurt, either. But the best part? You'll score most of your favorite items for a fraction of the price of typical grocery stores (and they even have amazing buys for under $5).
Though Costco is known for its bulk-purchase deals, sometimes it's important to check the prices a little bit closer to make sure you're really scoring a bargain. Just because you're shopping at this deal-busting chain, you're not always getting the lowest price possible when you look a little closer. When you factor in promotions and sales that major grocery chains run from week to week, the prices between the two retailers might get a lot closer than you think. Discover which Costco items avid shoppers feel are overpriced, and which are worth adding to your cart.
1. Soda
Name-brand sodas like Coke, Sprite, and Pepsi are on many weekly shopping lists. So it makes sense to instead stock up on them in bulk at Costco, right? In many cases, it might actually be cheaper to score your favorite canned beverages elsewhere. "In my experience, Costco was never very competitive on soda prices," one Reddit user explained.
Thirty-nine cans of mini Coca-Cola cost about $21 (based on pricing in Massachusetts), making them 70 cents per can. At Target, the same cans are $6.59 for a 10-pack, which makes them approximately 66 cents per can. And many large grocery chains will also run promos on popular sodas — Target was even running a "Buy two packs for $12" promo when we checked the price, making the cans even more affordable during the sale at 60 cents each.
Reddit users around the country have had similar experiences, saying that, "Anything on sale at Target (they often do weird spend x in category get $x in gift cards things) is cheaper than the same at Costco when I check."
While buying soda at Costco won't set you back a ton, it's still best to shop at your local grocery store and compare prices before committing. Many shoppers also prefer the selection at regular grocery stores compared to Costco (especially when it comes to diet sodas), making it a win-win shopping alternative in both price and variety.
2. Canned goods
Although stocking up on your favorite canned goods like beans and corn at Costco may provide a large supply to have on hand at home, it may be costing you more in the long run. Because Costco doesn't offer its own Kirkland variety, it only stocks brand names — and these often come with a higher price tag than store brands anywhere you shop (not just Costco).
But unlike Costco, other grocery chains often run promos on these pantry staples. "Goya beans at my store are normally $7.99 for eight cans, so $1 per can," explained a Reddit user. "[They] often go on sale for $1.80-$2 off, making them 75-77 cents per can."
Besides local grocery stores, ethnic food markets are also typically a more affordable alternative to Costco when it comes to canned staples. Many agree, with another user even calling out another perk, arguing that you can save money at ethnic markets without sacrificing all of your storage space for a Costco-sized quantity of canned goods.
3. Milk
Like with many other grocery staples, it might be best to leave milk off your next Costco shopping list. "The Kirkland brand was more expensive than my King Soopers (milk $2.40 a gallon compared to $1.99)," complained one customer. Many others experienced similar pricing problems, with milk being a common item listed as a deal to pass on at Costco (though some argue that almond milk and other non-dairy alternatives like Lactaid milk are cheaper at Costco, so it may depend on what type you're looking for). Instead, shopping at discount grocery chains like Aldi or keeping an eye on promotions at traditional grocery stores may be the best bet to score a decent price on regular cow's milk.
But it's not just the price of Costco milk that will cause problems — it's also the quantity. Because you have to buy in bulk, many people complain that the milk goes bad before they get to use it. Once opened, milk lasts up to a week (but can sour in as quick as four days). Unopened milk also lasts about a week (though non-fat milk has a slightly longer shelf life) — so you only have about seven days to power through Costco-sized quantities. Even if it were cheaper than the grocery store, you'd still be losing money if you throw away milk that spoils before you get to it.
4. Cereal
When comparing grocery store and Costco prices, cereal is about the same price. But that is before you factor in any sales that grocery chains run on a weekly basis. It's not uncommon to see popular cereal brands — like Cheerios, Special K, or Rice Krispies — go on sale in any given week. And when it does, prices at these retailers can drop to levels lower than those found at Costco. And prices are often even lower for store-brand dupes of popular cereal.
Costco also has an extremely limited cereal selection compared to most grocery stores. While Stop & Shop, Wegmans, or Publix may have an entire aisle dedicated to this breakfast staple, Costco usually only has a handful of brands. Whether you want to eat a bowl for breakfast or use this morning staple in more unexpected ways, shopping at a traditional grocery store will exponentially increase your options. The sparse variety, paired with the comparable (or even more expensive) price tag, leads many shoppers — even avid Costco fans — to skip adding it to their cart.
5. Corn
If you see pre-husked corn in plastic shrink-wrap next time you're at Costco, skip it. According to chef Lizzy Briskin, "The longer corn hangs around in the buff, the more it dries out and loses its flavor and nutrients," making it an unimpressive ear of corn when the time comes to eat it. While this type of pre-packaged corn isn't specific to Costco, the large quantity likely means it will be sitting around even longer as you work your way through — so by the end of the pack, the corn will be even sadder than it was initially.
Costco shoppers seem to agree. "Finally tried the corn in the cob last week and wound up throwing most of it away. Not great. If you're completely desperate in the middle of winter, it might do," said one Reddit user. Another added, "[The] corn on the cob [is] awful stuff and not cheap."
And the worst part is that, despite the less-than-impressive flavor, the Costco corn isn't making up for the lacking flavor with the price, either. "I just got corn at Costco yesterday and it was $2.99 for eight ears. The Hispanic store down the street has them for 10 for $2 so a better deal," said one Redditor. While some customers seemed to have better luck with both corn pricing and flavor from their local Costcos, it might be worth avoiding the gamble and shopping for unhusked ears of corn at your local grocery store instead.
6. Salmon
Though many proteins like steak and rotisserie chicken are major deals at Costco, it's a different story when it comes to its farm-raised salmon selection. "I regularly purchase the skinless salmon (farm raised) from Costco ... I have seen local grocery shops selling farm-raised salmon for lower (as low as $10 per pound)," said one customer on Reddit. "So, a single packet of 3 pounds is about $10-plus costlier at Costco."
And it's not an isolated incident — there are entire sections of Reddit threads dedicated to the fact that the salmon at Costco is a lackluster deal. "Various kinds of salmon are generally cheaper at grocery stores," said one user. While another added, "Trader Joe's has cheaper salmon than Costco. I was pretty surprised, like a $4 per pound difference."
But it's not just salmon fillets that clock in on the pricier side at Costco. The discount store's smoked salmon offerings may also set you back. In 2024, for example, the Costco smoked New Zealand king salmon was over 40 cents more expensive per ounce than the options available at a regular grocery store, so be sure to check the unit prices at multiple stores before committing.
7. Butter
At first glance, it may appear that Costco butter is a great deal — but don't forget to factor in sales and promos that often happen at other grocery chains that Costco skips out on. While the price per unit of Costco's Kirkland brand butter likely beats the regular price at other retailers, it often ends up being higher than the sale price at stores like Aldi. "It's about on par with grocery store prices and significantly more than ... I paid at Fred Meyer yesterday," said one Reddit user. "My experience is that almost nothing in the dairy cooler [at Costco] is a particularly good deal."
Not only is Costco butter about the same price as other wholesale stores like Sam's Club and regular grocery stores, but many dislike the quality of the butter, too. Those who use the Kirkland Signature brand of butter to bake have complained about the high water content that negatively affects the outcome of cakes and cookies. Costco does, however, occasionally do sales on high-end butter, like Irish brand Kerrygold, which is best for baking. If you happen to shop when it's heavily discounted, it's a great time to stock up.
8. Bacon
In the past, bacon was one of Costco lovers' favorite products. But earlier this year, shoppers started calling out a decline in this once-great bacon. Not only has the texture and thickness taken a turn for the worse, but the flavor and taste is lacking as well — there's even an entire Reddit thread titled "The bacon is garbage now!" dedicated to bashing the Kirkland Signature bacon.
Complaints range from how fatty the bacon is to the thinness of the slices. So while the cost of the bacon itself isn't the problem, it's that you're paying the same price as the once-delicious product for a quality that's a pale imitation of its former self. Luckily, Costco has a satisfaction-guarantee policy, so it's very easy for customers to return their bacon (or any other purchase) for a refund if it's not up to snuff.
Unfortunately, the declining quality of bacon issue doesn't seem to be isolated to Costco — customers note having similar issues with bacon from other retailers like Trader Joe's. Luckily, the Kirkland Signature thick-sliced bacon still seems to be a winner, so it's easy enough to make a simple swap on your next shopping trip. This center-cut alternative to the regular bacon is flavorful, high-quality, and a delicious addition to your breakfast.
9. Orange juice
Over the past year or so, Costco shoppers have started to notice changes to the beloved fresh-squeezed orange juice — and the changes, unfortunately, were not promising. Though some claim the changes were seasonal (due to orange availability) other customers are skeptical. While fresh-squeeze orange juice is typically more expensive than those made from concentrate, shoppers are doubtful that it's now worth the higher price tag.
"Now Kirkland OJ tastes like the cheap stuff they give you at hotel breakfast buffets," said one disappointed Reddit user. "It doesn't even look the same. Looks watered down, different color," added another.
The root cause may be due to issues with Florida's orange crops, ranging from fallout from Hurricane Milton to the spread of citrus greening disease to climate change. But whatever the reason, many customers have switched to other brands to avoid the lackluster taste of the Kirkland brand. They've also discovered that the alternatives seem to be priced more appealingly too; one customer explained that a two-pack of Tropicana orange juice was cheaper for a larger quantity, making it a no-brainer when it came time to switch.
10. Manuka honey
Unlike regular honey that is perfect for sweetening your favorite treat, Manuka honey can be used for a wide range of purposes including wound and burn healing, and to treat skin conditions like eczema — in addition to being an edible sweetener that is known for improving gut health.
While there are different ratings of Manuka honey that dictate its usage, Costco often sells various versions of this premium-grade honey. Opinions, however, are split on whether it's worth the high price tag. Some people rave about the honey's restorative properties, claiming it has healed everything from wounds to stomach ulcers. Others dislike the honey's strong, medicinal flavor which, to many, can make it unappealing.
Even on sale, however, this honey is astronomically more expensive than regular honey, so many feel the high price tag isn't worth it — especially when there are believed to be benefits to more affordable, local honey (like allegedly helping with seasonal allergies) for a fraction of the price.
11. Chicken pot pie
Costco's ready-to-eat section is perfect for picking up fast, easy, and affordable meals. Many beloved items — like its premade chicken tacos or ready-to-bake mac and cheese — have cult followings, and people swear by these delicious dinners.
But there's a much more polarizing item in the section as well: the chicken pot pie. Though it seems the price of the pot pie fluctuates from year to year, many have determined that it's not worth the price no matter what. Many people report that the pot pie is somehow super salty and bland at the same time. Several customers also complain that the interior doesn't have enough gravy or veggies, leaving the pot pie dry, crumbly, and overfilled with chicken.
Several Reddit users even make their own version using the ultra-affordable Costco rotisserie chicken instead. Because of its cheaper price and great taste and texture, this Costco product has amassed a cult following and is a great starting point for your homemade pot pie recipe.
12. Avocados
Though avocados have never been cheap (which is why restaurants often charge extra), it seems that many shoppers are experiencing unusually high prices at their local Costcos in recent months. It's true that avocado prices fluctuate depending on the season and where the produce was grown (usually California or Mexico), but there are entire Reddit threads are dedicated to complaining about Costco's avocado pricing. One user said, "Walmart had them for 70 cents each for decent size ones, gotta shop around for some things." While fluctuating tariffs initially may have played a part, it seems that the prices aren't returning to their previous levels.
But it seems that the high Costco pricing isn't new; two years ago, another Reddit user explained, "I was shocked today to see the six pack of avocados are now $9.99. I hadn't noticed until check out, so just went to the front desk right after and returned them. Then I went to Giant grocery and got four for $1.25 each. Normally Costco beats out small grocery pricing, but I guess not in this case." The moral of the story is that Costco's bulk deals on avocados aren't the score you may think they are — trying price shopping before buying to make sure you're getting the best deal possible.