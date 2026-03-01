This Old-School Apple Appetizer Is Equal Parts Fascinating And Bizarre

When perusing vintage recipe collections, some of the entries make you wonder who ever thought it was a good idea to pair certain ingredients together. These jarring dishes were the foods our grandparents ate, oddly plated amalgamations of fruits and canned meat, or vegetables defying gravity in a slab of molded gelatin. Now, we consider caviar and blinis a fancy, must-try appetizer, but in the past, a tray of prawns perched atop stuffed apples was considered a classy way to start a meal.

This creative, bizarre — dare we say tasty? — appetizer features whole, hollowed-out red apples brimming with a creamy, tangy filling, and a sizable prawn hunched over an olive as the garnish. It seems to have emerged around the 1950s or '60s, when over-the-top appetizers inspired by novel processed foods and international flavors were all the rage.

Shrimp and prawns are now somewhat commonplace, but in the past, they were something of a status symbol. In the 1950s and 1960s, imported shellfish were viewed as high-end, served at restaurants and hotels. Fresh seafood had not been widely available to the general population, but after World War II, refrigeration and industrial freezing of food became a more common practice. This allowed seafood to travel further from the coast. With more access to ingredients that were previously only available in certain regions or in restaurants, it's natural that the presence of prawn cocktails and shrimp toasts would be non-negotiable at any proper dinner party.