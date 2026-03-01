This Family-Style Italian Chain Is Overpriced, According To Reviews

Buca di Beppo started humbly in a Minneapolis basement in 1993, which gave the Italian chain restaurant its name, roughly translating to "Joe's small place." But despite the resto's laidback, family-style vibe and kitschy decor, its prices have gotten out of control, according to reviewers.

One customer ordered two large pastas from the Lombard, Illinois, location. In her TripAdvisor review, she said each could only accommodate three people, not five as they're supposed to. "We love the food and would give it five stars, but the dishes are way overpriced for the amount of food you get...especially the stuffed shells," she explained. Others took it further, saying the menu and overall experience aren't worth the spend. "Our subpar lasagna was lukewarm and the portion for the price was absurdly overpriced. Stouffer's box Lasagna puts their lasagna to shame," one dissatisfied customer wrote in a Yelp review for the Peoria, Arizona, location.

A guest from the Scottsdale, Arizona branch, which has permanently closed, had especially negative feedback, alleging in a Yelp review that, on top of everything else, the dishes weren't even clean. "This place is gross and way overpriced, and the service was horrible. The food was just okay...We paid about $30 per plate for bland, unimpressive pasta and chicken. The marinara was tasteless. The chicken parmesan was soggy, The chicken limone was bland (mine is way better). We could have gone to a nice steakhouse for this price!"