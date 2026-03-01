This Family-Style Italian Chain Is Overpriced, According To Reviews
Buca di Beppo started humbly in a Minneapolis basement in 1993, which gave the Italian chain restaurant its name, roughly translating to "Joe's small place." But despite the resto's laidback, family-style vibe and kitschy decor, its prices have gotten out of control, according to reviewers.
One customer ordered two large pastas from the Lombard, Illinois, location. In her TripAdvisor review, she said each could only accommodate three people, not five as they're supposed to. "We love the food and would give it five stars, but the dishes are way overpriced for the amount of food you get...especially the stuffed shells," she explained. Others took it further, saying the menu and overall experience aren't worth the spend. "Our subpar lasagna was lukewarm and the portion for the price was absurdly overpriced. Stouffer's box Lasagna puts their lasagna to shame," one dissatisfied customer wrote in a Yelp review for the Peoria, Arizona, location.
A guest from the Scottsdale, Arizona branch, which has permanently closed, had especially negative feedback, alleging in a Yelp review that, on top of everything else, the dishes weren't even clean. "This place is gross and way overpriced, and the service was horrible. The food was just okay...We paid about $30 per plate for bland, unimpressive pasta and chicken. The marinara was tasteless. The chicken parmesan was soggy, The chicken limone was bland (mine is way better). We could have gone to a nice steakhouse for this price!"
Buca di Beppo used to have lower prices and better food
Contrary to founder Phil Roberts' desire for a no-frills place "people could look down on" (via Bon Appétit), Buca di Beppo has a reputation for being one of the most overpriced Italian chain restaurants for the quality. Former employees have validated the untold truths about Buca di Beppo, one claiming on Indeed that "a large portion of the menu is frozen product from Sysco" and another on GameFAQs saying some items are prepared in a microwave.
Diners also feel the prices and food were better 10 to 15 years ago, or even back in the '90s. "We used to go to Buca when the large orders of all their pasta dishes were between $18 to $29. Now they are $41 to $46," one TripAdvisor user alleged. "Years ago that was one of [my] favorites. The past five to eight years we tried twice and it was a huge disappointment," added another. "The food quality declined rapidly over the past five years or so," chimed in a third on a Facebook post about Buca di Beppo filing for bankruptcy in 2024.
The brand said its struggles were due to rising post-pandemic costs and low demand, although the chain had already been going downhill. Still, there are fans who swear by the shrimp fra diavolo, calamari, chicken parmesan, and meatballs. It could be worth a one-time visit — after all, there's a chance Buca di Beppo won't be around much longer.