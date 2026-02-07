The Most Overpriced Italian Restaurant Chains In America

Nobody gets their heart set on a meal at their favorite Italian chain restaurant hoping they'll pay more than necessary when the bill comes. Peak Italian-American dining means finding affordable fare that captures the heart and soul of authentic old-world-inspired flavor without draining your entire entertainment budget. Sadly, a number of well-known chains feature elevated prices that more and more customers are finding hard to digest.

If you've happened upon one of the most overpriced pasta-and-pizza chains during your dining adventures, you may already know the restaurants that are charging too much for their food. Unless you grab a seat at one of the absolute best Italian restaurants in the U.S., you shouldn't expect to pay dearly for a bowl of fettuccine or a plate of chicken parm. It's perfectly reasonable to expect prices that reflect the quality of the food and the environment, especially in a fast-casual format.

How can you identify which chains are overpriced without having to drop a stack when the bill arrives? This list gathers the most noteworthy Italian-American eateries where the numbers on the menu are higher than many customers are comfortable with, including fast-food outlet Fazoli's, deep-dish pizza maverick Giordanos, and everything in between.