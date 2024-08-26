Signs Buca Di Beppo Won't Be Around Much Longer

Even though Buca di Beppo has been serving crowds since 1993, there are plenty of signs pointing to its possible demise. If you haven't been to one in a while, you're not alone. It hasn't been doing so great in the 2020s, and there are fewer locations than ever before.

For decades, Buca di Beppo has been the place you go when you want a fun and kitschy place to eat Italian food with 20 of your closest friends. Whether it's a holiday meal, a birthday, or a celebration of another special event, you knew you could count on its dining style to take care of your group. While many restaurant sales have faltered in the 2020s, Buca di Beppo's decline seems to have been steady, and the company hasn't seemed to be able to find a way to recover. It owes more money than it's bringing in, and its potential customers are often opting for other restaurants.

While the chain has been doing some things to try to try to turn its future around, the situation currently looks dire. At least it's not wasting money trying to update the dining area and turn it into some modernized industrial place of architectural sadness like so many failing companies do. However, we've uncovered enough problems the chain is facing to make us worry that the Buca di Beppo may not make it much longer. We hope that we're wrong and that it's around for many decades to come.