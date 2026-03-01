The Best (And Worst) Olive Oils You Can Buy At Aldi

Olive oil is the sort of pantry item shoppers tend to think twice about, largely due to the price. It can be so much more expensive than vegetable or canola oil that it prices you out of the other items on the list. As usual, Aldi comes up with a small selection of olive oils that help shoppers out of a jam and into the world of gourmet-adjacent dishes. And by using largely in-store labels, the company keeps the costs on the reasonable side — pretty much what you've come to expect.

Even a reluctant Aldi shopper can find high-quality products in the olive oil section, as long as they know that what they're paying for will deliver the taste and usability they're hoping for. It's a challenge to discern which of the bottles might do just that simply by looking at them and choosing the one with the longest description or the prettiest label. You need someone on the inside who's given them a try to lead you in the right direction.

That's where I come in. I picked up the five bottles of olive oil available at my Aldi location to see what's going on under the cap. The store presents a range of prices, tastes, and textures that don't all work to your advantage. Read on to discover the best and worst olive oils from Aldi and what gives each selection its respective title.