I Was A Reluctant Aldi Shopper, But These 12 High-Quality Deals Won Me Over

My toxic trait is that I'm a teensy bit of a food snob. That's great news when I make more meals from scratch and try to choose the best produce. It's not always ideal, though, when I'm trying to save money on groceries. Over the past few years, I've watched my grocery bills skyrocket along with everyone else's, with no end in sight.

It's not that I was shopping at ridiculously overpriced grocery stores; I used to shop at my neighborhood's standard chain supermarket. But my normal cost-cutting measures, like occasionally eating vegetarian and using digital coupons, just weren't cutting it anymore. I'm certainly not alone: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of groceries has increased around 30% since February 2020, and is quickly becoming a major source of financial stress for many Americans.

After yet another budget discussion in my home about how much we were shelling out for food, I decided a few months ago that it was time to give Aldi a fair shake. I've been skeptical about the budget-minded grocery chain, but over the past couple of months, I've been won over by several high-value Aldi products. Not only are they significantly less expensive than what I purchase elsewhere, but I don't feel like I'm sacrificing taste or quality. With just these 12 items, I'm saving almost $25 per week on my grocery bills — and significantly more in the rest of my cart.