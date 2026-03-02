The Bold Burger Trick Emeril Lagasse Uses To Pack In Big Flavor

There are plenty of tips foodies can use to cook like Emeril Lagasse. For instance, he believes fresh citrus can bring just about any dish to life, and that every home cook should have a durable cast iron pot and quality knives in their collection. One of his tastier bits of advice? Stuff your burger patties with punchy, funky blue cheese for a supremely flavorful, moist handheld.

The burger trick is a gem of Lagasse's early TV career. In Season 1, Episode 72 of "Emeril Live," the Food Network show where Lagasse cooked in front of a live studio audience, he prepared his Kicked Up Blue Cheese Stuffed Burgers. In the segment, he placed a patty of blue cheese in the center of a mound of seasoned beef. Then, he molded another meat patty over the cheese, pressing everything together. After he rubbed the stuffed burgers with oil, Lagasse placed them on the grill. "You see how they ... have a tendency of splitting? Don't panic," he assured. Once assembled, he sliced a burger open, revealing a creamy, decadent layer of warm blue cheese in the center.

The blue cheese stuffed burgers Lagasse made on the show look exceptionally plump. This is because he advises against squishing down the patties while they cook, or you'll risk losing moisture and flavor. He also recommends using top-quality beef with around a 10% fat content and finishing the patties with celery salt right before they hit the heat.