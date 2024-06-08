12 Tips You Need To Cook Like Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Lagasse has won numerous awards, filmed thousands of TV episodes, written best-selling cookbooks, and brought "Bam!" into our kitchens and hearts. His food even went to space. The astronauts needed a little more flavor, and NASA knew just who to call. Since Lagasse excels at flavor, we'll look at some of his strategies for bringing it out. Despite his work with NASA, it's not all rocket science — sometimes it's just salt. And also citrus, seasonings, and Worcestershire sauce.

We'll also get Lagasse's tips on barbecuing and the art of non-boring sandwiches. He has books on both subjects, "Emeril at the Grill" and "Emeril's Kicked-Up Sandwiches: Stacked with Flavor," so we know he has a lot to offer on those subjects.

Along the way, we'll learn about Lagasse's philosophies, such as keeping it simple and having fun on the journey. So please join us on this exploration and we'll try our hardest not to pepper every sentence with "Bam!"