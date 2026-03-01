Take Your Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich Up A Notch By Adding This Spicy-Sweet Combo

Bacon, egg, and cheese is one combination that never gets old. But if you're looking to give your breakfast sandwich an upgrade, we have the ultimate idea. Chili jam, a sweet, savory, and spicy spread that will make your morning handheld even more revelatory.

Chili jam is a game-changing condiment. It's believed to be a derivative of nam phrik pao, a roasted chili paste from Thailand known for its unique sweetness and umami. Its flavor is equal parts sweet and spicy (although some boast higher heat, depending on the type of chili). Chili jam delivers hot sauce-like spice in a sugar-laden base. It's similar to pepper jelly in its flavor and core components, but its texture is typically thicker and darker with sizable pieces of pepper and other ingredients. Chili jam is especially popular in the U.K., but as spicy foods and drinks have taken over the U.S. food scene in recent years, it's becoming more common on this side of the Atlantic.

A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is a flawless pairing for chili jam. The richness of the yolk and the creamy, cooling nature of the cheese curb the jam's heat, while its sweetness complements and contrasts the bacon's saltiness. Simply smear some on the bread before assembling the sandwich. It's sure to take your fried eggs to the next level, not to mention grilled cheese sandwiches, fried chicken, pizza, and charcuterie.