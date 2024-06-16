How 'Swicy' Food And Drinks Are Taking Over 2024

The timeline of food fads is fascinating stuff — when do they emerge, how long do they stick around, and at what point to they go from fad to trend to just plain food? With sweet and spicy foods, we'd say they're about in the middle of the cycle. The current craze seems to have kicked off with the 2010 introduction of Mike's Hot Honey, aka the sweetener that spawned a thousand imitators. In 2024, however, marketers are flogging the stuff with a new (ish) term: "swicy." Even this portmanteau word, clearly a mashup of "sweet" and "spicy," isn't all that innovative as it was TikTok-trendy back in 2023.

Among the sweetly-spiced specialties launched this year, one of the first and most prominent was arguably a swicy fail – Coca-Cola Spiced was not even remotely spicy, and its flavor seemed to lack non-incendiary spices such as cinnamon, garlic, or really anything other than raspberry (not a spice). Starbucks, however, successfully achieved swiciness with its chile powder-enhanced lemonade refreshers as part of its spring lineup, while Starbucks Reserve roasteries offered even fancier options like hot honey affogatos and hot honey espresso martinis. Yes, hot honey is still going strong in its second decade, as other new products that are probably intended to make 2024 the Summer of Swiciness include a hot honey-pepperoni pizza with a croissant crust from California Pizza Kitchen that came out in March and a hot honey-pepperoni DiGiorno stuffed crust pizza that followed in May.