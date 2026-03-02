You Should Be Adding Cocoa Powder To Your Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a famously healthy breakfast. It offers whole grains, satiating fiber, and a flurry of vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium. But it's not regarded as one of the most appetizing morning meals. Of all the ways to make oatmeal taste better, turning it chocolatey is one of the easiest.

It's as simple as adding 1 tablespoon of cocoa to the cooking liquid for every ½-cup of oatmeal. This infuses the dish with dessert-like flavor without the help of chocolate, meaning you get all the perks of cocoa minus the sugar, dairy, calories, and fat. The oatmeal tastes different depending on the type of cocoa powder you use, though. We recommend Dutch-processed cocoa, which is treated with potassium carbonate to curb its acidic edge, resulting in a smooth, mild-yet-rich flavor profile. Natural cocoa powder has more vibrancy and acidity, making it a natural activator for recipes that include baking soda. Whichever route you take, chocolatey oats are super versatile and can be topped with everything from fresh fruit to shredded coconut to nuts or nut butter.

Cocoa also makes oatmeal even more nutritious. It's ripe with antioxidants, including heart-healthy polyphenols that can reduce blood pressure and inflammation (via Healthline). Cocoa has also been found to be a natural mood-booster. Pair it with fiber-rich oats, which can lower cholesterol and your risk of both heart disease and diabetes (via Mayo Clinic), and you have double the cardiovascular boost.