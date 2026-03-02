You Should Be Adding Cocoa Powder To Your Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a famously healthy breakfast. It offers whole grains, satiating fiber, and a flurry of vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium. But it's not regarded as one of the most appetizing morning meals. Of all the ways to make oatmeal taste better, turning it chocolatey is one of the easiest.
It's as simple as adding 1 tablespoon of cocoa to the cooking liquid for every ½-cup of oatmeal. This infuses the dish with dessert-like flavor without the help of chocolate, meaning you get all the perks of cocoa minus the sugar, dairy, calories, and fat. The oatmeal tastes different depending on the type of cocoa powder you use, though. We recommend Dutch-processed cocoa, which is treated with potassium carbonate to curb its acidic edge, resulting in a smooth, mild-yet-rich flavor profile. Natural cocoa powder has more vibrancy and acidity, making it a natural activator for recipes that include baking soda. Whichever route you take, chocolatey oats are super versatile and can be topped with everything from fresh fruit to shredded coconut to nuts or nut butter.
Cocoa also makes oatmeal even more nutritious. It's ripe with antioxidants, including heart-healthy polyphenols that can reduce blood pressure and inflammation (via Healthline). Cocoa has also been found to be a natural mood-booster. Pair it with fiber-rich oats, which can lower cholesterol and your risk of both heart disease and diabetes (via Mayo Clinic), and you have double the cardiovascular boost.
How to add cocoa powder to oatmeal
To incorporate cocoa into oatmeal, add it to the oatmeal's cooking liquid, whether it be water, milk, or non-dairy milk. Simply whisk it in while the oats soften to break up any clumps. Alternatively, you can skip the cooking altogether with overnight oats, which soak for hours in the fridge and are served cold, resulting in a more pudding-like texture. If this low-lift method appeals to you, our no-bake chocolate oatmeal and chocolate orange overnight oats recipes are great places to start. Alternatively, you can try a chocolatey spin on TikTok's trendy baked oats for a cakier, drier texture.
Whichever route you choose, adding the cocoa to the oatmeal's liquid component evenly distributes its flavor and color. As long as the ratio of oats to liquid is correct, they turn out thoroughly chocolatey and tender. Just note that quick-cooking and rolled or old-fashioned oats typically require 2 parts water for every 1 part of oats. Steel-cut oats require more liquid — a 3- or 4-to-1 ratio — and more time to cook.
You don't need to add a sweetener; after all, you're trying to simulate the taste of chocolate without compromising the oatmeal's nutritional value. But, if you find the cocoa powder's taste excessively bitter, you can stir a small amount of honey, maple syrup, agave, sugar, or even zero-calorie sugar substitute into the oatmeal. Note that solid sweeteners dissolve better if the oatmeal is hot.