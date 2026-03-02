The Connection Between The Pope And KFC's Discontinued Fish Sandwich

After surviving the regional test market, the Fish Snacker made its national debut in 2007. It was available as a seasonal offering until the entire Snacker sandwich line became one of the discontinued KFC items we desperately miss. The Snackers were replaced by the revival of Chicken Littles back in 2012. The Fish Snacker might not be too missed, however.

While it was still in the testing phase, a review from the Chicago Tribune called the Fish Snacker "bland, tiny, and boring", while Chron said, "At KFC, stay away from anything that breathes underwater". If a Fish Snacker wasn't good enough for the Average Joe, it probably wasn't worthy of a blessing from His Holiness. Today, the only way to get your fish fix at KFC is in Jamaica, where a sandwich known as "Colonel's Catch" rolls out for Lent.

Fascinatingly, Pope Benedict XVI was not the only major world figure associated with a KFC fish sandwich. In China, a fish filet sandwich ad featuring a Barack Obama lookalike prompted an apology from KFC. Why? The 2011 ad featured the "President" getting crushed by a giant fish filet. Plenty of fast food establishments have created discontinued fish sandwiches that we still miss, and some chain restaurants still serve high-quality seafood snacks, but it's safe to say that KFC's efforts missed the mark. If KFC is still looking for a Papal endorsement, maybe it should consider selling Chicago-style hot dogs.