The Connection Between The Pope And KFC's Discontinued Fish Sandwich
One might assume that the personal habits of the Pope aren't widely known, but we do have a pretty good idea of what the Pontiffs like to chow down on when they get time out of their busy schedule. The late Pope Francis preferred a simple diet of homegrown produce and Argentine membrillo, and Pope Leo XIV unsurprisingly likes a Chicago-style hot dog. There's no one-size-fits-all-Pope's meal, but we definitely don't associate places like KFC with the Vatican. Back in 2007, the Colonel tried to change that.
According to NBC, KFC sent a letter to Pope Benedict XVI with a humble request to bless the Fish Snacker sandwich, a simple, 99-cent menu item consisting of a small Alaskan Pollock patty, tartar sauce, and a sesame seed bun. The reason for sending out one of the most ambitious celebrity endorsement requests in history? KFC figured the fish sandwich would be popular on Fridays, when some Catholics abstain from eating meat, especially during Lent. The petite sandwich, KFC's first foray into fish, was sold for a limited time as a Lent-friendly option. The request, however, was quietly turned down, and Pope Benedict was never seen enjoying a meal from the Colonel.
The Fish Snacker didn't last long
After surviving the regional test market, the Fish Snacker made its national debut in 2007. It was available as a seasonal offering until the entire Snacker sandwich line became one of the discontinued KFC items we desperately miss. The Snackers were replaced by the revival of Chicken Littles back in 2012. The Fish Snacker might not be too missed, however.
While it was still in the testing phase, a review from the Chicago Tribune called the Fish Snacker "bland, tiny, and boring", while Chron said, "At KFC, stay away from anything that breathes underwater". If a Fish Snacker wasn't good enough for the Average Joe, it probably wasn't worthy of a blessing from His Holiness. Today, the only way to get your fish fix at KFC is in Jamaica, where a sandwich known as "Colonel's Catch" rolls out for Lent.
Fascinatingly, Pope Benedict XVI was not the only major world figure associated with a KFC fish sandwich. In China, a fish filet sandwich ad featuring a Barack Obama lookalike prompted an apology from KFC. Why? The 2011 ad featured the "President" getting crushed by a giant fish filet. Plenty of fast food establishments have created discontinued fish sandwiches that we still miss, and some chain restaurants still serve high-quality seafood snacks, but it's safe to say that KFC's efforts missed the mark. If KFC is still looking for a Papal endorsement, maybe it should consider selling Chicago-style hot dogs.