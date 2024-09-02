Discontinued Fast Food Fish Sandwiches We Still Miss

In the world of fast food, nothing is quite as devastating as your go-to order being discontinued. While some menu items are so integral to a restaurant's identity that they feel like they'll be around forever — such as McDonald's Big Mac or Burger King's Big Whopper — there are always those slightly less popular options that could be snatched away at any minute.

Some of these items disappear without much commotion (for example, did anybody really blink twice when McDonald's axed its salads?). Other times, the revelation that a menu item is gone for good forms a full-blown resistance, with the likes of the fried version of the McDonald's apple pie and the KFC potato wedges still sensitive topics for some customers years — if not decades — after their departure.

Unfortunately, when it comes to fish sandwiches, it feels like these always get the short end of the stick. Customers are normally too swayed by beef or chicken options to pay much heed to the humble fish. This has led to some restaurants axing their fish offerings for good. Alternatively, some only wheel them out for Lent, when traditional fasting rules restrict some Christians from eating meat (fish excluded) on Fridays. Even then, some fast food chains have found demand too low to keep certain fish options around from year to year, with the following 10 sandwiches all long gone from restaurants nationwide.