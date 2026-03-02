This Unexpected Ingredient Takes Banana Bread To The Next Level

Banana bread is undoubtedly one of the most glorious ways to eat dessert for breakfast. A warm slice of the sweet bread paired with an iced latte is the perfect recipe for a great start to the morning. Plus, loaves can be stuffed full of chocolate chips, spiced up with cinnamon, or even baked with nuts for a crunchier twist. But there's actually another, rather unexpected inclusion that will elevate your banana bread's flavor from basic to truly delicious: espresso powder. If you think that powdered espresso is reserved for iced lattes, think again. It actually makes for the perfect addition to your banana bread mix and enhances the overall flavor.

Espresso powder on its own is admittedly bitter, but when you combine it with those extra sweet, extra ripe bananas, the resulting bread has a richer and more caramel-adjacent flavor profile. Most recipes recommend adding just one tablespoon of instant espresso powder, and it's important to make sure you're using the dissolvable kind and not coffee grounds, which won't incorporate as well into the batter. Along with espresso powder, you can still toss in those other classic banana bread additions — chocolate chips, nuts, or even a bit of cinnamon.

Banana bread isn't the only treat that benefits from this caffeinated addition either. There are tons of recipes that use coffee as a secret ingredient. Brownies, for example, are one sweet treat whose batter benefits from the addition of espresso powder, which complements and enhances the richness of the chocolate.