Make Any Texas Roadhouse Steak Better With This Sauce Request

Restaurants tend to excel at preparing mushroom dishes due in part to the skill level of the cooks and the quality of the ingredients. While we don't know exactly how Texas Roadhouse's prepares its portobello sauce, we can identify some important components with the help of the chain's online nutrition portal. Along with the star ingredient, the restaurant's tempting portobello offering features buttermilk, onions, vegetable puree, and plenty of flavorings.

The fun with fungi doesn't end there. The chain's sauteed mushrooms are a legendary steak accompaniment on their own. According to a former Texas Roadhouse worker on Reddit, they are simply made with "au jus plus butter!" (though the chain has not confirmed its recipe). For the uninitiated, au jus is a type of sauce that primarily consists of the juice left over after roasting a hunk of meat. Another Redditor shared a similar claim, saying, "No unique ingredients involved with the mushrooms, just a deglazing process that adds a ton of flavor and tenderness." (Deglazing is another culinary term, and it means to loosen meaty morsels stuck to hot pans by adding water.)

Sauteed mushrooms can be ordered as a side, but what about requesting the portobello sauce for steak entrees other than the filet medallions? if you're the type of person that gets heart palpitations when asking for extra ketchup, the notion of requesting a customization may be fright-inducing. In general, it's best to place your order in a concise and, most importantly, polite manner. Be explicit when describing the sauce you want, and pepper your request with "please" and "thank you."