The Southern Sandwich First Lady Rosalynn Carter Once Passed Out On A Plane

While fancy steak dinners taste great in the moment, the fondest food memories are often of simple, comfort meals made with love by the people we cherish most in life. This is how Jason Carter remembers a beloved Southern staple his late grandmother, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, used to make: pimiento cheese sandwiches.

Jason, eldest grandson of President Jimmy Carter, shared a memory with Southern Living of his grandmother Rosalynn handing out impromptu sandwiches on a holiday trip: "We were all in the back of the plane together. After takeoff, we looked over, and my grandmother had taken out a Tupperware of her pimiento cheese and a loaf of bread and started making sandwiches." After feeding her family, the former First Lady passed out sandwiches to strangers aboard the plane. "That moment is a perfect reflection of my grandmother: practical, down-to-earth, and selfless," Jason said.

In case you're unfamiliar with pimiento (or pimento) cheese, it's a creamy spread that's popular in the South. It is commonly made with shredded cheddar, mayonnaise, and pimientos, which are small, bright red peppers that are typically sweeter than bell peppers. Herbs, spices, and aromatics are sometimes added to creatively upgrade pimento cheese. In sandwich form, it has remained a Southern staple and comfort food since the early 20th century.