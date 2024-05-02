14 Creative Ways To Use And Upgrade Pimento Cheese

Tell a Southern cook that you're making your pimento cheese with pre-shredded cheddar from a bag and they'll likely clutch their pearls and give you a very backhanded "Bless your heart" once they recover from the shock. Yes, many recipes do not specify that you actually need to shred the cheese yourself, and yes, using pre-shredded cheese from a bag is much more convenient. However, if you really want to upgrade your pimento cheese, one of the easiest ways to do so is to process or grate the cheese yourself, right before you mix it with your other ingredients. Use a food processor to speed it up or a handheld cheese grater.

Why does it matter so much? It's not just because taking this extra step shows a certain dedication to the art or that the extra labor equals extra love. Instead, it's about the science. Store-bought shredded cheese contains ingredients that ensure the cheese doesn't clump together before use. While this is good for shredded cheese that you might sprinkle across your taco, it's not good when you're making a spread that ideally should have a smooth, consistent texture. If you use the pre-shredded stuff, you won't get the same creaminess, as the individual strands of shredded cheese will be doing their best not to stick together.