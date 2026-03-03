Grilled Cheese Takes On A New Form Made For Soups And Salads With This Creative Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the ways to upgrade your grilled cheese, dipping it into tomato soup is one of the most tried and true options. This iconic food duo dates back to Great Depression, and has endured due to how the different elements work together. The bright acidity of the tomato soup cuts through melted cheese, while buttery, toasted bread adds richness and crunch, creating a balance that feels both simple and luxurious. But according to celebrity chef Ina Garten, the sandwich doesn't need to stay on the side of the bowl. In "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust," Garten takes a well-browned grilled cheese and transforms it into croutons that can top both soups and salads.

Instead of serving the sandwich whole, Garten builds it with sturdy bread and Gruyère cheese, buttered and pan-toasted until deeply golden on both sides, then allows it to cool slightly before slicing it into cubes. The result is bite-sized pieces with crisp edges and a soft, melty center, perfect for scattering over a bowl of tomato or adding texture and richness to a range of brothy soups or hearty salads.