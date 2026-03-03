Grilled Cheese Takes On A New Form Made For Soups And Salads With This Creative Twist
Of all the ways to upgrade your grilled cheese, dipping it into tomato soup is one of the most tried and true options. This iconic food duo dates back to Great Depression, and has endured due to how the different elements work together. The bright acidity of the tomato soup cuts through melted cheese, while buttery, toasted bread adds richness and crunch, creating a balance that feels both simple and luxurious. But according to celebrity chef Ina Garten, the sandwich doesn't need to stay on the side of the bowl. In "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust," Garten takes a well-browned grilled cheese and transforms it into croutons that can top both soups and salads.
Instead of serving the sandwich whole, Garten builds it with sturdy bread and Gruyère cheese, buttered and pan-toasted until deeply golden on both sides, then allows it to cool slightly before slicing it into cubes. The result is bite-sized pieces with crisp edges and a soft, melty center, perfect for scattering over a bowl of tomato or adding texture and richness to a range of brothy soups or hearty salads.
The upgrades go well beyond cheese
Turning the humble grilled cheese sandwich into gourmet croutons opens the door to thoughtful customization. While Garten relies on Gruyère for its nutty depth, other cheeses can steer the croutons toward specific soups and salads. Swiss Emmental or Comté paired with sturdy pumpernickel would feel right at home atop French onion soup, where melted cheese already anchors the dish. For heartier bowls like ham and split pea or creamy lentil, a tangy sourdough combined with creamy Havarti adds buttery richness that balances the bold, savoriness of the soup.
Salads offer just as much room to play. A Fontina-and-Parmesan-forward crouton on country bread would bring creamy richness to a classic Caesar salad, while a blue English Stilton version on rustic loaf transforms a tender sirloin salad into a steakhouse-worthy entrée. The goal isn't to overpower the base, but to match the crouton's flavor to the dish beneath it.
Bread choice matters as much as cheese. Sturdy loaves hold their structure after browning, helping the cubes stay crisp at the edges while remaining tender inside. From there, small additions like caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, or a thin swipe of Dijon can subtly shift the flavor profile without overwhelming it.