Are Sam's Club Party Trays Worth It? Here's What Customer Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the years, certain Sam's Club items have gained cult followings, such as its private-label coffee and caramels. The chain also has plenty of popular pre-made meals that could come in handy for a social gathering. One option is to pick up a party tray loaded with sandwiches, snacks, sweets, or other goodies. But what do customer reviews say about these products? Let's start with the good, like the Member's Mark Shrimp Tray with Cocktail Sauce. Weighing between 1 and 1.8 pounds, it costs about $18, depending on the location. On the store website, one reviewer exclaimed that the tray is a "Fan favorite! ... It makes for a quick and easy snack, high in protein, low in calories." Another user said, "My family and I love this shrimp. Great for parties, get-togethers, or whenever! I personally think the sauce is fantastic."
The Member's Mark Charcuterie Tray received high marks, too, earning an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One commenter said, "This is better than any charcuterie offering at the grocery store," and another recalled that multiple guests at their gathering had commented on its quality. Priced around $29, the 43-ounce tray packs in an impressive array of meats, cheeses, fruit spreads, crackers, and nuts. It also landed on Food & Wine's list of "Sam's Club essentials" in 2025.
On the sweet side of things, Member's Mark Gourmet Brownie Tray has some great reviews. Containing 24 squares, it comes with three different toppings: buttercream icing, cream cheese, and creamy caramel. One fan claimed the treats are "always fresh and tasty," and another praised their rich, chocolate flavor. But there may be some things to know before making a purchase.
Where things get complicated with Sam's Club party trays
Sam's Club party trays certainly have their serious fans, and most reviews on the store's website appear to be 4 stars and above. However, if you dig into the reviews a little deeper, you'll find the picture isn't uniformly rosy. And a few things are worth knowing before you go all-in on catering your next event or home get-together through the Sam's deli counter.
A warning found in multiple negative reviews boils down to freshness. Multiple people complained about the Member's Mark Chicken Salad Croissant Tray, claiming the five-sandwich set suffered from hard bread. One person even said, "Their food used to be made fresh but quality has gone down a lot lately." Unfortunately, this wasn't the only example. Although sushi is among the underrated items Sam's Club shoppers love, a customer was unhappy about the FujiSan Nara Sushi Party Tray: "The rice was dry, tasted old, the flavors were flat ..."
Sam's Club's own party tray page points out that the timing of your purchase could impact the food's quality. It states that customers should pick up their order on the same day it will be used to ensure the best outcome. The best way to make sure you're getting the right party tray for you is to read some reviews for yourself, check the freshness date on the package, and generally stick to something solidly in your wheelhouse.