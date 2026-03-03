Are Sam's Club Party Trays Worth It? Here's What Customer Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the years, certain Sam's Club items have gained cult followings, such as its private-label coffee and caramels. The chain also has plenty of popular pre-made meals that could come in handy for a social gathering. One option is to pick up a party tray loaded with sandwiches, snacks, sweets, or other goodies. But what do customer reviews say about these products? Let's start with the good, like the Member's Mark Shrimp Tray with Cocktail Sauce. Weighing between 1 and 1.8 pounds, it costs about $18, depending on the location. On the store website, one reviewer exclaimed that the tray is a "Fan favorite! ... It makes for a quick and easy snack, high in protein, low in calories." Another user said, "My family and I love this shrimp. Great for parties, get-togethers, or whenever! I personally think the sauce is fantastic."

The Member's Mark Charcuterie Tray received high marks, too, earning an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One commenter said, "This is better than any charcuterie offering at the grocery store," and another recalled that multiple guests at their gathering had commented on its quality. Priced around $29, the 43-ounce tray packs in an impressive array of meats, cheeses, fruit spreads, crackers, and nuts. It also landed on Food & Wine's list of "Sam's Club essentials" in 2025.

On the sweet side of things, Member's Mark Gourmet Brownie Tray has some great reviews. Containing 24 squares, it comes with three different toppings: buttercream icing, cream cheese, and creamy caramel. One fan claimed the treats are "always fresh and tasty," and another praised their rich, chocolate flavor. But there may be some things to know before making a purchase.