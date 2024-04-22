Sam's Club's 11 Most Underrated Items Shoppers Love

When it comes to wholesale grocery store muffins, it seems that Costco's admittedly famous baked delights get all the love and attention. However, Sam's Club has notable freshly baked muffins available in its bakery department, as well. The Sam's Club muffins are currently produced in just four flavors — blueberry, banana nut, double chocolate, or cinnamon crunch — but don't let the less varied number of choices fool you. According to consumers, these sweet breakfast morsels are worth the purchase — and not just for the delicious taste. Unlike Costco's bakery, which requires that shoppers purchase two packs of its products at the same time, Sam's Club holds no such requirement for its members.

"Agreed on the bakery," replies a shopper on a Reddit post praising the club's allowance for the single purchase of bakery products. "I like that I can buy just one 6 pack of muffins or pack of danishes, it's super hard to go through all the muffins in time when there's 12 of them, and I don't want to clog up my freezer."

The user then highlighted Sam's Club's banana nut muffin option in particular, expressing their disappointment in Costco for not carrying this popular flavor. If you're craving a sweet and crunchy banana nut bakery muffin (or are simply seeking the freedom to purchase smaller quantities of these baked goods), then Sam's Club might be worth checking out for your next round of breakfast treats.